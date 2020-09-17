Proceeds intended to be used for debt repayment, maintenance capital expenditures, working capital and other general corporate purposes



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that it has priced an offering of senior unsecured notes. Methanex will issue US$700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior notes due October 15, 2027. The notes will be issued at a price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount, with an effective yield to maturity of 5.125%. The offering is expected to close on or about September 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Methanex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay or redeem the existing 5.25% unsecured notes due on March 1, 2022, of which US$250 million in aggregate principal amount is outstanding, and for maintenance capital expenditures, working capital or other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The notes are being offered via an underwritten public offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement in the United States.

A copy of the final prospectus supplement (and accompanying base shelf prospectus, as amended) may be obtained by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (866)-803-9204 or writing to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717. You may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or SEDAR on the Canadian Securities Administrators website at www.sedar.com .

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such province or jurisdiction.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, or forward-looking information, with respect to us and our industry. These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Statements that include the word “intend”, "expect", “will” or other comparable terminology and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, any statements regarding the following are forward-looking statements:

Methanex’s expected net proceeds from the offering of the notes;

Methanex’s intended use of proceeds; and

closing of the proposed offering, including the timing thereof.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, risks relating to conditions in the financial markets and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Methanex’s reports filed with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of these risks are described in more detail in our 2019 Annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Second Quarter 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis and in our public files with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. They are not a substitute for the exercise of one’s own due diligence and judgment. The outcomes implied by forward-looking statements may not occur and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, contact:

Kim Campbell

Director, Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604 661 2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851

www.methanex.com