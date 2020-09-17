Come join the top CIOs and technology executives from the Twin Cities and from across the U.S. as they discuss effect ways to enable business growth and drive innovation.

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy , the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is bringing its unique content and powerful research agenda to its upcoming 2020 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 22. Fast-moving and insightful with a variety of speakers from different industries and backgrounds, HMG Strategy’s digital CIO and CISO summits address the key leadership and strategic challenges and opportunities facing CIOs, CISOs and technology executives today.



“Our continuous research on the top leadership, business and innovation trends impacting CIOs, CISOs and technology executives reveals that technology leaders are focused on working with the CEO and the executive team on reimagining and growing the business,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Our roster of world-class CISOs and security leaders who sit on our Advisory Boards help us to shape the most compelling content and agendas for our CISO community.”

On September 22, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit . Top technology leaders speaking at the event will include:

Bryce Austin, CISM, Strategist & CEO, TCE Strategy

Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

Jamey Cummings, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

Renee Frey, Founder and President, TalentQ, Inc.

Rahoul Ghose, CIO, ECMC Group

Douglas Hegley, Chief Digital Officer, Minneapolis Institute of Art

John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

Patrick Joyce, VP, Global IT & CISO, Medtronic

Harold Knutson, Board President, SIM Minnesota

Sean Lennon, CIO, Medtronic

Cindy Maike, VP of Industry Solutions, Cloudera

Matt Pammer, SVP, CIO, Prime Therapeutics

Tyrone Spratt, Chief Business Technology Officer, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Board of Animal Health, Department of Labor and Industry

Tony Taylor, CISO, Land O'Lakes

Chris Taylor, Chief Inclusion Officer, State of Minnesota

Greg Thayer, CISO, Comm-Works

Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corporation

CIO, Albemarle Corporation Tarek Tomes, CIO, State of Minnesota



Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Cloudera, Genesys Works and SIM Minnesota.

HMG Strategy will also be recognizing high-profile CIOs and technology executives for their achievements in demonstrating courageous leadership in areas such as innovation, business transformation, talent development and digital disruption at the 2020 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit. Finalists for the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards include:

Robin Brown, CIO, Protein Group, Cargill

Kathryn Freytag, VP & CIO, Donaldson Company, Inc.

Sean Lennon, CIO, Medtronic

Elwin Loomis, Head of Digital, Bremer Bank

Mike McNamara, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Target

, EVP, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Target Tarek Tomes, CIO, State of Minnesota



To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

As September comes to a close, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 23. Accomplished technology executives speaking at the event will include:

Stuart Birrell, Former CIO, Heathrow Airport Ltd

Ezechi Britton, Founding Member, Principal and CTO in Residence, Impact X Capital Partners LLP

Avril Chester, Founder and CEO, Cancer Central

Joanna Drake, CIO, The Hut Group

Kevin Haskew, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor

Tony Healy, Chief Digital Information Officer, Mobica Ltd

Vicky Higgin, CIO, Highways England

Phil Jordan, Group CIO, Sainsbury's

Khalid Kark, Research Director, CIO Program, Deloitte

Bill Limond, Former CIO, National Health Insurance Co., Qatar Supreme Council of Health

Dave Palmer, Director of Technology, Darktrace

Jamie Peacock, Motivational Speaker

Sven Petersen, Partner, Egon Zehnder

Mayank Prakash, Group CTO, Tilney Group

Freddie Quek, Chief Technology Officer, Times Higher Education

Dave Roberts, Global IT Director, Stantec

Dylan Roberts, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Leeds City Council and NHS Leeds CCG

Kevin Sealy, Senior Client Partner, EMEA & UK CIO Practice Head, Korn Ferry

Senior Client Partner, EMEA & UK CIO Practice Head, Korn Ferry Graham Spivey, Chief Communications Officer, UK IT Leaders



Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Darktrace and the UK Innovative Tech Leaders.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! U.K. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

On October 1, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit . Expert technology executives speaking at the event will include:

Snehal Antani, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

Ali Faraj, CTO, DXC Technology

Jennifer Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global

Craig Mackereth, GVP Global Support, Rimini Street

Susan Malisch, VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago

VP & CIO, Loyola University Chicago Rusty Patel, SVP & CIO, Tenneco



Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Rimini Street, SIM Chicago and Zylo.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

On October 6, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit . Prominent technology executives speaking at the event will include:

Bharat Amin, Executive Vice President, CIO, Huntington Ingalls Industries

Snehal Antani, Co-Founder, CEO, Horizon3.ai

Keith Bluestein, CIO, U.S. Small Business Administration

David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

Hari Candadai, GVP, Global Thought Leadership and Research, Rimini Street

Susan Certoma, Board Director/Executive Leader/Strategic Advisor, Point2Point

Jamie Holcombe, CIO, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Mike Huthwaite, Founder, CIO at Large, Huthwaite & Associates

Georgette Kiser, Operating Executive, The Carlyle Group

Kshemendra Paul, Executive Director, Data Governance and Analytics, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Carlos Rivero, Chief Data Officer, Commonwealth of Virginia

Denise Russell Fleming, VP IT, BDS, The Boeing Company

Serena Sacks, General Manager Customer Success, US Education, Microsoft

Prabhash Shrestha, Group Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, ICBA

Group Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, ICBA Dee Waddell, Managing Director, Travel and Transportation Industries, IBM Corporation



Partners for the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit include Ivanti, Rimini Street, and SIM Capital Area.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

To view HMG Strategy’s lineup of upcoming summits, click here.



HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy’s next webinar with Zoom on Sept. 23 will focus on ‘Protecting the Work-From-Home Environment for the Long Haul.’ While CISOs and their teams have successfully protected the remote enterprise during these unprecedented times, many security tactics have been fashioned as a short-term approach. As enterprise companies continue to have the bulk of their employees working remotely for the foreseeable future, CISOs must develop longer-term security strategies that continue to safeguard remote employees while protecting the distributed enterprise.

Join Rocco Grillo, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services at Alvarez & Marsal, Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council at Zoom along with Jason Lee, CISO at Zoom for this captivating event by clicking here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting a custom webinar with Zoom that’s tailored for state and local government CISOs and security leaders on September 29. The event, Communication, Collaboration and Community Engagement in the Post-COVID Era: Secure. Easy. Virtual.,’ will focus on recommendations from state and local CISOs on steps to protect the distributed organization on a go-forward basis along with lessons learned for strengthening secure collaboration and engagement with citizens. Key speakers for the webinar include Ron Henry, Interim CISO, City of Atlanta as well as Zoom CISO Jason Lee and Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO and Chairman, Zoom CISO Council at Zoom.

To learn more about this event and to register, click here .

On September 30, HMG Strategy will be hosting a webinar with RangeForce on ‘Leading Courageously to Protect the Remote Organization.’ This webinar, which features Jan Tighe, Retired U.S. Navy Admiral, and Gordon Lawson, President and CRO at RangeForce, will focus on best practices for defending against targeted attacks in a distributed and dynamic environment, and how to implement a successful training program across your organization.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for this special discussion, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace .

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.



“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Aryaka, Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace. “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”



How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.



The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers - Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

- Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here.



About HMG Strategy



HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.



The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.



HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aeaa4df-71cd-43bb-9654-b03c16617948