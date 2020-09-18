SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announces new interim data from its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 study. The data was presented in two poster presentations at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 on 17 September 2020 and relates to the cut-off date of 21 August 2020.
TACTI-002 is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). The study is evaluating the combination of Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC, Part C) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in 1st and 2nd line (Parts A and B, respectively).
Principal investigator, Dr Martin Forster, University College London Hospital, said: “We are very encouraged by the results in this patient group with resistant late stage Head & Neck Cancers where the likelihood of response to other treatments is small. The durability of responses and the two patients with a complete response are extremely promising signals and this combination should be further investigated.”
Immutep CSO and CMO, Dr Frederic Triebel said: “The combination of efti and pembrolizumab is reporting encouraging progression free survival in patients with HNSCC and NSCLC, improving on the results from separate historical trials. For example, in comparable studies, HNSCC patients receiving pembrolizumab monotherapy had a PFS of 2.1 months, or 2.3 months if given chemotherapy1,2. This compares to a PFS of 4.3 months in HNSCC patients from the TACTI-002 trial, thus far. To have these very good and durable responses in both groups and without the use of chemotherapy is highly encouraging for efti.”
Stage 1 of Part C (2nd line HNSCC, N=18):
|Tumour response – iBOR
as per iRECIST
|N (%)
Total (N=18)
|Complete Response (iCR)
|2 (11.1)
|Partial Response (iPR)
|5 (27.8)
|Stable Disease (iSD)
|2 (11.1)
|Progressive Disease (iPD)
|7 (38.9)
|Not evaluable
|2 (11.1)
|iORR in evaluable pts (iORR)
|7 (43.75)
|Objective Response Rate (iORR)
|7 (38.9)
Stage 1 of Part A (1st line NSCLC, N=17):
|Tumour response – iBOR
as per iRECIST
|N (%)
Total (N=17)
|Complete Response (iCR)
|1 (5.9)
|Partial Response (iPR)
|8 (47.1)
|Stable Disease (iSD)
|4 (23.5)
|Progressive Disease (iPD)
|4 (23.5)
|Objective Response Rate (iORR)
|9 (52.9)
Safety
The combination treatment continues to be safe and well tolerated with no new safety signals reported thus far.
TACTI-002 Recruitment Update
Trial recruitment continues to progress well, with 89 patients out of up to 109 already enrolled at 12 clinical sites across Australia, Europe, the UK and US.
Recruitment details for each Part of the trial are shown below and are current as at 17 September 2020.
At present, recruitment is ongoing for Stage 2 of Part C. Pending the Data Monitoring Committee’s recommendation, Immutep will consider opening Stage 2 of Part B for recruitment.
|Stage 1 (N)
Actual/target
|Stage 2 (N)
Actual / target
|Part A (1st line NSCLC)
|17/17
|19/19
|COMPLETE
|Part B (2nd line NSCLC)
|23/23
|-/13
|TBA
|Part C (2nd line HNSCC)
|18/18
|12/19
|ONGOING
Next Results
Immutep expects to report first data from Stage 2 and more mature data from Stage 1 at a conference later this calendar year.
About the TACT-002 Trial
TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapies) is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). The study is evaluating the combination of efti with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in up to 109 patients with second line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small cell lung cancer in first and second line.
The trial is a Phase II, Simon’s two-stage, non-comparative, open-label, single-arm, multicentre clinical study that is taking place in up to 12 study centres across Australia, Europe, the UK and US.
Patients participating in three parts:
TACTI-002 is an all comer study in terms of PD-L1 status, a well-known predictive marker for response to pembrolizumab monotherapy especially in NSCLC and HNSCC. PD-L1 expression is typically reported in three groups for NSCLC: < 1%, 1-49% and ≥ 50% (Tumour Proportion Score or TPS) and in HNSCC: < 1%, 1-19% and ≥ 20% (Combined Positive Score or CPS). Patients with a high PD-L1 status are typically more responsive to anti-PD-1 therapy such as pembrolizumab, whereas those with low PD-L1 status are overall significantly less responsive. Pembrolizumab monotherapy is registered in the US and the EU for first line NSCLC patients with a TPS score ≥ 1% (US) and ≥ 50% (EU), reflecting 65% and 30% of all first line NSCLC patients, respectively. Pembrolizumab monotherapy is registered in the US (regardless of PD-L1 expression) and EU (≥ 50% TPS score) for second line HNSCC patients.
More information about the trial can be found on Immutep’s website or on ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT03625323)
