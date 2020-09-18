ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (18 September 2020, 07:00 CET) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that it has acquired 100% of the share capital of Oy Kokko-Fiber Ab (“Kokko-Fiber”), a leading supplier of fiber-reinforced plastic composite materials in Finland.

Kokko-Fiber, founded in 1994, serves a broad customer base that includes many of the largest Finnish companies that use fiber-reinforced plastics in their operations. The company has five employees and generated a revenue of €9.0 million in 2019.



Sami Valkama, Managing Director IMCD Finland, comments: “IMCD Finland was established 25 years ago and since then we have strived to offer our customers best-in-class solutions. We recognize the importance of the composite business in the Nordic region. With this acquisition, IMCD will not only expand and strengthen its relationship with other suppliers in the composites’ market, but it will be in an excellent position to offer its synergistic product portfolio to new customers.”



“Kokko-Fiber has an over 25-year history of serving the industry with fibre-reinforced plastic materials”, said Stefan Brännkärr, Owner, Kokko-Fiber. “We are pleased to continue our company's journey as part of the IMCD family and boost our capabilities to better serve our valued customers and suppliers.”



The company will continue with its present management and staff.

