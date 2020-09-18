New York, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market: Focus on Drone Type, Components, Applications, and End User - Analysis & Forecast, 2023-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968795/?utm_source=GNW

• Which are the players that are catering to the demand for cellular-connected drones, and how are they benchmarked against each other in different regions and countries?

• What are the factors driving the growth of the cellular drone market during the forecast period of 2023-2030?

• What are the new revenue pockets for the players operating in the drone/telecommunication industry?

• How is the market expected to shape-up in the short term (2023-2025), medium term (2025-2027), and long term (2027-2030)?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global cellular-connected drone market?

• What are the major application areas anticipated to increase the demand for the cellular-connected drone market during the forecast period 2023-2030?

• What is the estimated revenue to be generated in the global cellular-connected drone market in 2023?

• Which end user of the cellular-connected drone market (commercial, government, and consumer) is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period?

• What is the estimated revenue to be generated in the global cellular-connected drone market by end user in 2023, and what are the estimates by 2030?

• Which cellular network provider/drone manufacturers/drone operators are expected to dominate the cellular-connected drone market in the coming years?

• What is the estimated revenue to be generated by the global cellular-connected drone market across different regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) in 2023, and what are the estimates by 2030?

• Which are the key players in the global cellular-connected drone market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to dominate the industry?

• What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the cellular-connected drone market?



Global Cellular-Connected Drone Market Forecast, 2023-2030



The global cellular-connected drone market is expected to witness static growth during the forecast period 2023-2030, due to the rising adoption of 5G and the need of real time positioning system.Cellular connected drones use cellular network for positioning, navigation, and communication of drones.



Use of cellular networks to operate drone is a key enabler to rolling out Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations at a wider scale while keeping operating costs low, using the existing network infrastructure. Cellular operated drones provide real time situational analysis and when combined with innovative technologies such as computer vision, artificial intelligence, and IoT, it opens new gateway for the development of completely automated drone solutions.



According to thz analysis, the global cellular-connected drone market is expected to generate $592.1 million in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.58%, during 2023-2030. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in 2019, with China acquiring the most significant market share, globally. Also, Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to have higher growth rate compared to other regions during the forecast period, 2023-2030.



Scope of the Cellular-Connected Drone Market



The Cellular-Connected Drone Market provides detailed market information for segmentation such as drone type, range of operation (BVLOS and VLOS), application, end user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the cellular-connected Drone in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.



The Cellular-Connected Drone Market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Cellular-Connected Drone Market



The key market players in the cellular-connected drone market include Airbus S.A.S, AT&T Inc., China Mobile, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, MediaTek, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung, T-Mobile , Verizon, ZTE Corporation, and start-ups like Drone Base, Ehang, Terra Drone , XAG Drones, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

