The U.S. commercial lawn mower market is growing on account of the growing demand for landscaping services in residential lawns, golf courses, sports fields, and public parks across the country. The use of IoT-enabled technology, in combination with machine learning and AI, could lead to a paradigm shift in the US’s system management and control. The landscaping industry is growing in commercial construction activities due to the increasing demand for backyard beautification, contributing to the growth of the U.S commercial lawn mower market. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the US industry’s need for innovative lawn mower products.



Owing to the use in golf courses and other large parks and lawns, the increasing deployment of new commercial lawn mowers would fuel market growth. The lawn mower market in the US will witness surging demand during the period 2019?2025. With the increase in spending toward eco-friendly landscaping, connecting lawn mowers, with the internet of technology, development of sustainable cities, among others, the demand for electric lawn mowers is anticipated to increase. Further, activities such as golf are becoming mainstream consumer leisure destinations, thereby witnessing high growth in the US.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. lawn mower market during the forecast period:

• Introduction of IoT-enabled Lawn Mowers

• Rise of the Landscaping Industry

• Development of Sustainable Cities

• Increased influence of Internet on End-users’ Purchasing Behavior



The study considers the present scenario of the U.S. lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



U.S. Lawn Mower Market Segmentation

The U.S. Lawn mower market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, fuel type, end-user, blade type, other type, geography. In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind segment is expected to reach a revenue share of close to 14 million by 2025. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the country is likely to propel the demand for commercial lawn mowers during the forecast period. Ride-on mowers are primarily in the range of 18–25 HP.



They are self-propelled and are majorly air-conditioned. The engines have largely evolved to having electric starters, which is likely to increase their adoption during the forecast period. Diesel engines are increasingly being used in ride-on mowers. Both ride-on and walk-behind mowers have witnessed developments in transmissions. Electric-start models have choices such as liquid cooling, V-twin, or diesel power. The competitive advantages offered by walk-behind mowers have been the primary reason for their high uptake. Further, the requirement for productivity and efficiency and the absence of mowers that can handle a variety of terrains have almost made the production of zero-turn mowers a necessity among vendors.



The US residential user segment is expected to reach 10.51 million units by 2025. The increasing integration of eco-friendly solutions with mower technology is expected to encourage residential owners to procure the latest and advanced lawn mowers. Zero-turn mowers are offering a complete range of equipment, which can provide convenience and comfort, ease of operation, and better-quality performance. Residential users are engaged in using lawn care equipment devices, particularly lawnmowers. The usage of battery-powered and electric-powered zero-turn lawn mower equipment is anticipated to gain a considerable rise in demand among household users in developed countries.



Gas-powered lawn mowers dominated the US market in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping will help this segment to gain market share during the forecast period. The electric-powered lawn mower segment is expected to grow owing to the growing demand for eco-friendly lawn mowers during the forecast period. In the future, hybrid mowers are expected to gain popularity with combinations of battery and engine-powered technology and gas and battery-powered technology due to the existent noise and emission challenges, which are expected to increase in the future. While battery will be the main source of power, small combustion engines are expected to supplement power alternative fuel, and power sources such as propane and solar will become mainstream. Electric cutting units and traction power are also likely to find their way into golf course mower equipment. While air-cooled engines are widespread, liquid-cooled engines are gaining traction in mowers.



Segmentation by Products

• Walk-behind Mowers

o Reel/Cylinder

o Self-propelled

o Push

o Hover

• Ride-on Mowers

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero-turn

o Lawn Tractor

o Garden Tractor

• Robotic Mowers

Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Manual

• Gas-powered

• Propane-powered

• Electric Corded

• Electric Cordless

Segmentation by Other Type

• Blade Type

o Cylinder

o Deck/Standard

o Mulching

o Lifting

• Drive Type

o Manual

o AWD

o FWD

o RWD

• Start Type

o No Start Required

o Keyed Start

o Push Start

o Recoil Start

Segmentation by End-user

• Residential

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Government & Others

• Golf Courses

Segmentation by Geography

• US



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

AriensCo, Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, Briggs & Stratton, MTD Products, STIGA, Textron, Techtronic Industries, and The Toro Company are the major vendors in the US lawn mower market. Several players offer a wide variety of gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale. The acquisition strategy has been followed by the majority of the players in the path of becoming industry leaders. The concentration of markets in developed countries such as the US is high. The competition among vendors exists based on offerings and pricing. Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to the growing environmental challenges, such as global warming. Manufacturers prioritize recognizing various demand conditions while setting certain goals for achieving profitability and the effective usage of capital resources.



Prominent Vendors

• Ariens Company (AriensCo)

• Briggs & Stratton

• Deere & Company

• Honda

• Husqvarna Group

• Kubota

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA Group

• Techtronic Industries

• Textron

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• Alamo Group

• Alfred Kärcher

• AL-KO

• Altoz

• AGCO

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Black + Decker

• Blount International

• Bobcat Company

• Carraro

• Chervon Group

• Cobra Garden Machinery

• Einhell Germany

• Emak Group

• Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

• Excel Industries

• Future Gen Robotics

• Generac Power Systems

• Greenworks Tools

• Grey Technology

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Hayter Limited

• Hitachi

• The Hyundai Motor Group

• iRobot

• LG

• Lowe’s Corporation (Kobalt)

• Makita Corporation

• Mamibot

• McLane Manufacturing

• Mean Green Products

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Moridge Manufacturing

• Ningbo NGP Industry

• Positec Tool (WORX)

• R&R Products

• Schiller Grounds Care

• Shibaura

• Snow Joe

• STIHL

• SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

• Swisher Acquisition

• The Kobi Company

• Turflynx

• Venture Products

• Volta

• Walker

• Weibang

• WIPER ECOBORT by NIKO

• Wright Manufacturing

• Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

• ZIPPER Maschinen

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



