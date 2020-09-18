The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 15 September 2020 for use in the group’s share saving plan have on 18 September 2020 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 10,325,911 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act