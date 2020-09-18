New York, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Rack Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482338/?utm_source=GNW





The global data center rack market size is expected to reach revenue of over $1.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The industry is witnessing growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing adoption of complex IT infrastructure, prompting operators to procure deeper and wider rack architecture. In terms of shipments, 42U still dominates the market, where the adoption of 45U, 47U, 48U, and over 48U is growing at a higher rate. Data center operators are showing an increased preference for the adoption of racks based on the OCP design. In terms of pricing, warranty, and aftermarket services, the market is highly competitive. The use of rack solutions will continue to grow as the number of edge deployments, comprising less than 10 units, grows in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, China, India, and Japan. All these countries will contribute to the growth of the market through multiple greenfield hyperscale facilities investments during 2020-2025.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center rack market during the forecast period:

• Deployment of Edge Data Center

• Adoption of Open-rack Architecture

• Increased Adoption of Rack Scale IT Infrastructure Solutions

• Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers



The study considers the present scenario of the data center rack market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Data Center Rack Market Segmentation

The global data center rack market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, Rack Size, End-users, and Geography. The global data center rack market by enclosures & cabinets is expected to reach over $1 billion by 2025. Open frame racks are predominantly adopted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, while cabinets are offered as both servers and network cabinets. Wall-mount cabinets, seismic cabinets, cabinets with integrated cooling are the several types offered in the market. The adoption of racks and its associated accessories varies from one facility to another based on its design. The cost will increase based on the accessories being adopted. Most of the facilities are designed with hot/cold aisle containment systems, where the units are installed with cable and air-flow management accessories, which is likely to affect the market significantly



The demand for taller rack architecture is growing among enterprise customers. Several colocation operators in North America have equipped their facilities with 42U along with 45U and 52U racks. 42U dominate the market as they are commonly used industry-standard racks. However, they are getting replaced by 45U, 47U, and 48U during the forecast period. With the growing demand for taller architecture, the ASP of 42U will decline slowly. In Western Europe, colocation operators have equipped with standard 42U cabinets along with 46U & 47U. Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have installed standard 42U & 48U in their facilities. Hyperscale investment s will be a major boost to the market growth of 48U cabinets. Colocation providers are adopting units of multiple sizes in a single facility to attract customers with varying demands. Flexible data center design will continue to grow the demand for taller and wider rack architecture worldwide.



In 2019, data center investment was dominated by colocation providers, while the contribution from enterprise data centers declined with service providers mostly shifting from traditional greenfield deployments to modular deployments. The adoption of racks in colocation facilities varies from a few hundred to over 5,000. Most operators are building facilities using modular data center infrastructure that includes prefabricated containment solutions and containerized modules. Colocation facilities are being built with options to install taller, deeper, and wider rack infrastructures.



Segmentation by Product

• Rack Enclosures

• Accessories

Segmentation by Rack Size

• Below 42U

• 42U

• 45¬¬–47U

• 48U

• Other Rack Units

Segmentation by End-users

• Colocation Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The APAC data center construction market is among the fastest-growing regions with increased investments from both global and local operators. China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the leading markets for data center development. The region is expected to witness the implementation of edge computing facilities as well as hyperscale facilities across several countries, particularly China and India, to support the growing data center service demand. Apple invested in the iCloud Data Center in China by adding thousands of cabinets. The growing penetration of cloud-based service providers in establishing a physical presence across the APAC region will increase the demand for wholesale spaces of over 1,000 cabinets in a data-hall.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

• Nordics

o Denmark

o Finland & Iceland

o Netherlands

o Sweden

• Central Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Morocco

o Other Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong,

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

• Southeast Asia

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Other Countries



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global data center rack market is highly dependent on the construction of new facilities. In terms of competition, the data center rack market largely depends on the relationship between the vendors and the operators. Many leading data center infrastructure products of power, cooling, and PDU solutions such as Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton, Rittal, and Legrand offer rack solutions in the market. Also, infrastructure vendors such as HPE, Dell Technologies, and IBM offer rack solutions in partnership with other vendors involved in the supply of pre-installed IT infrastructure to data centers. The product portfolio, cost, and installation services also play a vital role in the growth of revenue for the vendors. The data center rack market has the presence of both local and global providers.



Prominent Key Vendors

• Eaton

• HPE

• Legrand

• Schneider Electric

• Rittal

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors

• Black Box Network Services

• Belden

• Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment

• Cisco

• Crenlo (Emcor)

• Chatsworth Products

• Cannon Technologies

• C&F Group

• Conteg

• Canovate

• Dataracks

• Delta Power Solutions

• Fujitsu

• Great Lakes Case and Cabinet

• IBM

• Oracle

• Panduit

• Prism Enclosures

• Rack Solutions

• Retex

• Rahi Systems

• StarTech

• Schroff (Nvent)

• Tripp Lite

• Usystems



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the data center rack market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the data center rack market share?

3. How is the growth of colocation data centers influencing the growth of the data center rack market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the data center rack market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center rack market share?

