The Europe camping tent market to reach $1.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The industry is projected to hit high growth at the end of the forecast period. Nature tourism and outdoor sports in Europe grew by 8% in 2018, although the transport budget grew by over 2.5% in 2019. People in Europe tend to accept early retirement, and the aging population is inclined to outdoor activities, both of these variables are projected to fuel growth. Campers tend to spend an average of five days in countries such as Germany, Italy, Croatia, and France. Countries such as the Netherlands and the UK attract young professionals, backpackers, families with children over eight years of age, and empty nests due to nature tourism, which is likely to bolster the market.



The effect of COVID-19 can be felt in Europe and on the European travel industry. In Italy, one of Europe’s leading travel destinations, tourist arrivals have decreased due to a sharp increase in reported coronavirus cases. Several European countries are facing the same fate in their respective transport and tourism sectors. In Spain, for example, the coronavirus epidemic has led to a significant number of hotel cancelations over Easter, causing many hotel chains to lock their doors briefly. In Paris, one of the most visited cities in the country, hotel occupancy rates fell from 84% in January 2020 to just 1.8% in March 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe camping tent market during the forecast period:

• Availability of Tech Advanced Tent

• Glamping Goes Mainstream

• Diversified Camping Audience

• Increased Sensitivity toward the Environment



The study considers the present scenario of the Europe camping tent market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Europe Camping Tent Market Segmentation

The Europe camping tent market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, product, capacity, end-users, and distribution. In 2019, the tunnel tent segment became the largest category in the Europe camping tent market. The demand for tunnel tents is expected to rise during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of adventure tourists in Europe from both within and outside the region. Owing to the durability of these models, especially nylon material, the demand for tunnel tents is expected to increase at an impressive rate in Europe during the forecast period.



Family tents contribute a significant sale to the industry due to party and neighborhood camping development. Several sites in Europe have developed luxury camping villages that cater to the specific needs of community buyers. Besides, suppliers focus on convenience, which is expected to lead to innovation. One of the key vendors implemented attached magnets that seal the doors for one-hand entry and remove the disruptive zip intrusion. These novelties are expected to fuel business demand.



The demand for polyester tents is expected to increase owing to their properties such as lightweight, inexpensive, quick to dry, and less maintenance. However, compared to cotton, they are not good insulators, which means that tents can get extremely hot when it is warm and chilly when it gets cold. Therefore, they are to be used by people in cold regions such as Norway and Sweden.



The rise in solo travels in Europe, particularly among women, as it is seen as a safe thing to travel, is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the individual segment. About 60% of UK tourists are likely to travel on their own as they were five years ago, which is projected to improve the camping tent demand in Europe during the forecast period. However, the rise in anti-tourist sentiment in Europe has pulled away tourists from the continent. This is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the camping tent market in Europe during the forecast period.



Hypermarkets and supermarkets in Europe are declining as e-commerce, discounters, and new outlets flourish. By 2022, hypermarkets and supermarkets are expected to account for less than half of total trade. The growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets was especially sluggish in the UK. Owing to the decreasing number of hypermarkets in Europe, it is expected that the demand for camping tents through this channel will not be much as compared to online stores. The internet sales channel is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the ease of shopping and comfort provided by online sites.



Segmentation by Material

• Nylon

• Polyester

• Cotton

• Others

Segmentation by Capacity

• Family

• 1-person

• 2-person

• 3¬¬¬-4 person

Segmentation by Product

• Dome

• Tunnel

• Geodesic

• Others

Segmentation by End-user

• Individual

• Government & Defense

• Event Organizers

Segmentation by Distribution

• Online Stores

• specialty Sporting Goods Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Wholesaler/Distributors

• Other Retails



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The camping tent market in Europe is highly competitive, which is made up of several local and international players. No single player wields major control to push the business in a specific direction, as the market consists of a variety of small and medium-sized businesses vying with each other and large companies. There is stiff competition among leading suppliers, leading to the arrival of a range of innovative camping products on the market leveraging advanced technology. Key competitors are embracing product growth, mergers and acquisitions, and development as their main strategies for success in a dynamic environment.



Prominent Vendors

• Oase Outdoors

• Johnson Outdoor

• AMG-Group

• The Coleman Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• ADL-Tent

• Alfaa UV

• Bell Tent

• Bharat Tent Manufacturers

• Big Agnes

• BIGHEAD Glamping Tents

• Blacks Outdoor

• Boutique Camping

• Cabanon

• CanvasCamp

• Canvas Tent Shop

• Dometic

• Eco Structures

• Gelert

• Heimplanet

• GO Outdoors

• Hilleberg

• HUSKY

• Jack Wolfskin

• King Tents

• LuxeTenten (YALA)

• M2C Innovation

• Mocadazu

• MSR Gear

• NEMO Equipment

• The North Face

• Outdoor Revolution

• Sai Tents & Exports

• Tentickle Tents

• Terra Nova Equipment

• Trigano MDC

• Wildcraft

• Zempire Camping Equipment



Geography

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Austria

o Norway

o Sweden

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Belgium

o Others



