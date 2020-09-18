N.B. English translation is for convenience purposes only

The Board of Directors of Aino Health AB (publ) (“Aino Health” or “the Company”) has today received a bridge loan of SEK 4,5 million from the owners Jonas Nordlander and Filip Engelbert. The purpose of the bridge loan is to strengthen the Company's liquidity, for the payment of deferred tax, value added tax and employer contributions, but also to secure working capital. According to Nasdaq First North Growth Markets' recommendation, companies' cash and cash equivalents must always exceed three months' need of working capital, which the Company fulfills through the bridge loan. The intention is that the bridge loan will be repaid when the Company has received the proceeds from the rights issue. No interest is paid for the loan.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information: https://investors.ainohealth.com/en .

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se is the Certified Adviser to the company.

