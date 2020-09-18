ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 47 - 18 SEPTEMBER 2020
Pursuant to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S holds a total of 2,048,367 treasury shares in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, corresponding to 5.03% of the entire share capital and voting rights.
