To

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

www.rd.dk







Telephone +45 7012 5300















18 September 2020







Company Announcement number 71/2020

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F, 10G and 10A for the refinancing of FlexLån®

Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2021. The auctions in series 10F and 10G will be held in the period from 23 November to 27 November 2020. The auctions in series 10A will be held on Thursday 26 November 2020. The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN’s are expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN’s will not be announced until the final amounts are known.

The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing auctions is listed in appendix 1.

The preliminary amount of bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån® in series 10F and 10G will be updated weekly on rd.dk/Investor starting from week 41.

The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced in week 45.





The Executive Board





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

Attachments