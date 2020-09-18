18 September 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SATO Corporation

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 17 September 2020, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate – Morten Grove; telephone: + 45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: SATO Corporation Guarantor(s) (if any): Not applicable Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 350,000,000 Description: EUR 350,000,000 1.375 per cent. Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes due 24 February 2028, ISIN: XS2233121792 Offer price: 99.730 per cent.

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Danske Bank, OP Corporate Bank, Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



