The Global Hazmat Suits market accounted for $6,124.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $11, 742.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
While the factors like rising cases of Ebola, and strict law enforcement on employee safety are driving the market growth. However, limitations associated with hazmat suits is restraining the growth of the market.
Hazmat suits are personal protective equipment worn to protect people from hazardous materials or substances, including chemicals, biological agents, or radioactive materials. They are also known as chemical suits, biohazard suits, and anti-radiation suits.
Based on safety standards, the level A hazmat suit segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the increasing need for protection against both the chemical and biological hazardous waste materials. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific has a growing prominence owing to the growth in the economic activities in Asia-Pacific countries, there is a growing focus on healthcare industry development which include safety.
