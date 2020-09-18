Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazmat Suits - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hazmat Suits market accounted for $6,124.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $11, 742.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



While the factors like rising cases of Ebola, and strict law enforcement on employee safety are driving the market growth. However, limitations associated with hazmat suits is restraining the growth of the market.



Hazmat suits are personal protective equipment worn to protect people from hazardous materials or substances, including chemicals, biological agents, or radioactive materials. They are also known as chemical suits, biohazard suits, and anti-radiation suits.



Based on safety standards, the level A hazmat suit segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the increasing need for protection against both the chemical and biological hazardous waste materials. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific has a growing prominence owing to the growth in the economic activities in Asia-Pacific countries, there is a growing focus on healthcare industry development which include safety.



Some of the key players in Hazmat Suits Market include

3M Company

Kimblery-Clark Corporation

Ansell Inc.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

DGD HAZMAT

MATISEC

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lancs Industries

Honeywell Inc.

Kappler

Halyard Health Inc

Respirex

Msa Safety Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech Inc.

Dupont Inc.

Sioen Industries NV

Types Covered:

Heavy Duty Protective Suit

Light Protective Suit

User Types Covered:

Personal Use

Industrial Use

Safety Standards Covered:

Level A

Level B

Level C

Level D

Applications Covered:

Chemical Waste

Bio-Hazard & Hazardous Material

Infection Control & Bio-Hazard

Fire/High Temperatures

End Users Covered:

Utilities

Mining & Metallurgy

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

