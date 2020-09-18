Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disease Analysis: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher estimates that in 2018, there were 158,400 incident cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 169,000 incident cases by 2027. Approximately 60% of newly diagnosed patients are eligible for intensive chemotherapy, such as the 7+3 regimen of cytarabine and daunorubicin.
In the last three years, there have been eight new drugs approved for AML in the US, dramatically changing the treatment landscape. Gone is the era where all front-line patients received either 7+3 chemotherapy or a hypomethylating agent (decitabine or azacitidine). Many of the new therapies target specific segments of AML or patients with specific mutations. As such, there is currently little competition between the new therapies, but that will change as therapies receive label expansions and new competitor therapies are approved.
Key recent events include the presentation of numerical data from Venclexta's VIALE-A trial at ASCO 2020, and the Phase III failures of Helsinn's pracinostat and Roche's idasanutlin.
Key upcoming catalysts for 2020 include the expected US approval of oral azacitidine and top-line results from Phase III trials for uproleselan and CPI-613.
The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I AML asset is 7.5%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 54.2%. AML drugs, on average, take 10.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.4 years in the overall oncology space.
