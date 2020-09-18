Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disease Analysis: Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher estimates that in 2018, there were 158,400 incident cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 169,000 incident cases by 2027. Approximately 60% of newly diagnosed patients are eligible for intensive chemotherapy, such as the 7+3 regimen of cytarabine and daunorubicin.



In the last three years, there have been eight new drugs approved for AML in the US, dramatically changing the treatment landscape. Gone is the era where all front-line patients received either 7+3 chemotherapy or a hypomethylating agent (decitabine or azacitidine). Many of the new therapies target specific segments of AML or patients with specific mutations. As such, there is currently little competition between the new therapies, but that will change as therapies receive label expansions and new competitor therapies are approved.



Key recent events include the presentation of numerical data from Venclexta's VIALE-A trial at ASCO 2020, and the Phase III failures of Helsinn's pracinostat and Roche's idasanutlin.



Key upcoming catalysts for 2020 include the expected US approval of oral azacitidine and top-line results from Phase III trials for uproleselan and CPI-613.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I AML asset is 7.5%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 54.2%. AML drugs, on average, take 10.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.4 years in the overall oncology space.



Key Regulatory Events

Xospata Reimbursement Marks a First for AML in England

Keeping Track: Targeted Oncologics Take Center Stage, Led by Retevmo and Trabecta Approvals

CHMP Adopts a Positive Opinion for Daurismo

NICE Draft Guidance: Rejects Keytruda in Head & Neck Cancer, Xospata in AML

Daiichi Sankyo Plays Long Game with Quizartinib Outside Japan

Kiadis Crushed by EMA Rejection of T-Cell Therapy

Licensing and Asset Acquisition Deals

Agios announces that it will receive $255m from Royalty Pharma

Gilead Calls Forty Seven Buyout Complementary to Kite, Other IO Efforts

Apollomics Gains China-Plus Rights to GlycoMimetics' E-Selectin Antagonists

Finance Watch: Forma Raises $100m in Quest to become a Sickle Cell Leader

BerGenBio, Piramal Pharma Strike Deal for Bemcentinib

Immuno-Oncology Continues to Draw Pharma Companies to the Deal Table

With Celgene Acquisition Closed, Bristol Faces Major Milestones

Astellas Licenses Vector Cell Technology from RiKen

Chimerix Licenses AML Candidate from Cantex

Servier Deal Termination Fails to Dent MacroGenics' Flotetuzumab Optimism

Ono Licenses Rafael's Novel Chemo-Sensitizing Agent for Asia

Future Trends

New drug launches, including therapies for relapsed/refractory disease, will drive growth in the AML market over the forecast period

FLT3 inhibitors are expected to move into the first-line maintenance setting

IDH inhibitor combinations are expected to move into earlier stages of AML

Oral hypomethylating agents are under development in AML

Companies Mentioned



Apollomics

Astellas

BerGenBio

Chimerix

Daiichi Sankyo

Forma

GlycoMimetics

Kiadis

MacroGenics

Medigene

Piramal Pharma

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngo7d2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900