The "Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics Market: Focus on Type, Application, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2025" report
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Market Overview
The global low temperature co-fired ceramics market is undergoing growing adoption in the present market, especially in consumer electronics and other segments. The consumer electronics sector has been utilizing this technology as the electronic gadgets are getting miniaturized in their sizes with demands of high performance, leading to the heating issues of smaller electronic circuit boards. This in reduces the performance of these gadgets over prolonged usage. To address, this issue, LTCC technology has started getting adopted globally by the manufacturers of consumer electronics. Also, the technology is gaining adoption in the robotics, which is used at present times in the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.
Among the various types of LTCC systems, the glass-ceramic composites (GCC) hold the largest market share. However, the adoption for glass bonded ceramics (GBC) LTCC systems is expected to be increasing fastest during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Apart from growing demand for the low temperature co-fired ceramics, there are some issues which are likely to restrict market growth. These include shrinkage issues affecting the performance of LTCC tapes combined with their lower thermal conductivity.
The global low temperature co-fired ceramics market accounted for $4,015.0 million in 2019 and is expected to be $5,547.9 million by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market growth is attributed to the increased adoption of the technology in the consumer electronics and other (telecommunications and MEMS) sectors. The use of robots in treating COVID-19 infected patients has escalated the demand for LTCC.
Competitive Landscape
The low temperature co-fired ceramics technology possess the capability of delivering high performance in the electronics while avoiding the associated heating issues. As a result, the technology has been gaining popularity in the consumer electronics, aerospace, automobile, telecommunications, and robotics segments. Among these, the consumer electronics sector has been witnessing high adoptions, paving market opportunities both for established market players and new market entrants. Moving forward, there have been various kinds of business activities exercised by the market players so as to establish themselves and create good customer base across the globe.
Some of the business strategies executed in this regard are product launches and signing of joint ventures by established players as well as new entrants in the low temperature co-fired ceramics market. Several companies, including Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, and Neo Tech Inc., were involved in the new product launches while Yokowo co., ltd. and Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. signed a joint venture between them for establishing their market footprints in the low temperature co-fired ceramics market.
Industry Outlook
Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends of Global Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramics (LTCC) Market
Supply Chain Analysis
Industry Attractiveness
Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
Business Dynamics
Technical Restraints
Business Challenges
Business/Corporate Strategies
Business Opportunities
Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
