NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers, announces it has hired Mathieu Clavel as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager – Head of Private Credit Europe. Mr. Clavel will be based in London when he joins in 2021.



In his role, Mr. Clavel will build upon and manage PIMCO’s European special situations business, working closely with the firm’s portfolio management team in its traditional, hedge fund, and private strategy groups to identify and capitalize on potential opportunities in private capital solutions, stressed and distressed corporate credit. He will also be responsible for continuing to develop PIMCO’s deep bench of portfolio management expertise in this area and continuing the firm’s strategic goal of hiring additional top industry talent into its private strategies business.

“Mathieu brings to PIMCO deep experience in identifying, analyzing and executing investment opportunities in stressed and distressed credit in Europe, the Middle East and Asia across a wide range of sectors,” said Emmanuel Roman, PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have Mathieu join our talented portfolio management team in identifying the excellent opportunities we see in stressed and distressed corporate credit.”

“Mathieu’s hiring is a critical part of our focus on further developing our special situations platform in Europe as part of our broader focus on opportunistic and alternative strategies for clients,” said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO’s Group Chief Investment Officer.

“The dislocation in global markets has created excellent investment opportunities in stressed and distressed corporate credit and Mathieu’s deep expertise in this space will provide our clients with tremendous value,” said Jamie Weinstein, Managing Director and Head of Corporate Special Situations.

Mr. Clavel will join PIMCO from Sculptor Capital, the multi-strategy hedge fund formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management, where he was Head of European and Asian Corporate Credit and Co-Head of Europe.

Biography

Mathieu Clavel will be a Managing Director, Head of Private Credit Europe. He will manage European corporate activities across PIMCO’s private strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO, Mr. Clavel was Head of European and Asian Corporate Credit and Co-Head of Europe for Sculptor Capital, the multi-strategy hedge fund formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management, where he worked for 11 years. In this role, he focused on identifying and executing investment opportunities in European, Middle Eastern and Asian credit, particularly stressed and distressed credit across a broad range of sectors. Prior to this, he served in a similar role originating investment opportunities in distressed credit for Silver Point Capital. Mr. Clavel has also held roles in credit analysis for GSC Group and Schroder Salomon Smith Barney, both in London. He holds a Masters in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and a Masters in Political Sciences from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques, in Aix en Provence, France.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With its launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, the firm continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today PIMCO has offices across the globe and 2,800+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz SE, a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

