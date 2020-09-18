Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analysis includes the market by volume, and by region. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed regional and country analysis.

The global two-wheeler market has seen fluctuations over the past few years, but estimations are made that the market would grow at a considerable growth rate in the next five years i.e. 2020 to 2024. The market has experienced instability in the last 2-3 years primarily because of stringent government regulations and emission norms. Though, in the previous years, growth in the market was driven by rising traffic condition, increasing number of working women, urbanization, growing demand in rural areas etc.



A detailed overview of the Indian two-wheeler industry has also been provided in the report as this market is considered as the world's largest market for two-wheelers. Along with, an impact of COVID-19 on the two-wheeler industry and post COVID outlook has also given in the report.

However, stringent regulations are associated with two-wheelers, while growing safety issues and the rising number of road accidents are some of the major challenges that are hampering the growth of the market. Though, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like increasing demand for two-wheelers as POVs due to outbreak of COVID-19, considerable room for penetration in emerging economies, adoption of fuel injection technology etc.

The global two-wheeler market is consolidated as the market is always used to be dominated by major players like Honda and Hero. Top four players held more than sixty per cent share of the global market. Key players operating in the global two-wheeler market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha Motor Co., and Bajaj. This segment of the report provides a business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies.

Company Coverage

Honda

Hero MotoCorp

Yamaha Motor Co.

Bajaj

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Two-Wheeler Industry: An Overview

2.1.1 An Introduction

2.1.2 Types of Two-Wheeler

2.1.3 Sub-Categories of Two-Wheeler

2.1.4 Types of Motorcycle on the basis of Engine Capacity

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Two-Wheeler Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Two-Wheeler Market by Volume

3.1.2 Global Two-Wheeler Market by Region (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW)

4. Regional Market Analysis



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact on Two-Wheeler Industry

5.2 Regional Impact of COVID-19: Asia Pacific

5.3 Regional Impact of COVID-19: India

5.4 Post COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Traffic Congestion

6.1.2 Rising Number of Working Women

6.1.3 Improvement in Discretionary Spending and Urbanization

6.1.4 Underdeveloped Public Transport Networks

6.1.5 Increasing Demand in Rural Areas

6.1.6 Wide Uses in Diverse Businesses

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

6.2.2 Growing Safety Issues

6.2.3 Increasing Number of Road Accidents

6.2.4 Higher Insurance Charges

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Two-Wheeler as POVs

6.3.2 Considerable Room for Penetration in Emerging Economies

6.3.3 Alliance with Ride-Sharing

6.3.4 Fuel Injection Technology

6.3.5 Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Two-Wheelers

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Global Two-Wheeler Market by Players

7.1.2 Global Two-Wheeler Market Players' Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Honda

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Hero MotoCorp

8.3 Yamaha Motor Co.

8.4 Bajaj

