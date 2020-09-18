Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market, then read this report.
The future of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industries. The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth driver for this market is the increasing use of expanded polypropylene foam due to its thermal absorption, excellent energy absorption, and lightweight properties in various industries.
Some of the features of 'Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Density Type:
3.3.1: Low Density
3.3.2: High Density
3.3.3: Porous PP
3.4: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by End Use Industry:
3.4.1: Automotive
3.4.2: Packaging
3.4.3: Consumer Goods
3.4.4: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Region
4.2: North American Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
4.2.1: Market by Density Type: Low Density, High Density, and Porous PP
4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: automotive, packaging, consumer products, and other markets
4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
4.4: APAC Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
4.5: ROW Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
4.5.1: Market by Density Type: Low Density, High Density, and Porous PP
4.5.2: Market by End Use Industry: automotive, packaging, consumer products, and other markets
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Density Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: JSP Corporation
7.2: BASF SE
7.3: Kaneka Corporation
7.4: Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
7.5: DS Smith PLC
7.6: Hanwha Corporation
7.7: Sonoco Products Company
7.8: The Woodbridge Group
7.9: SSW Pearlfoam GmbH
7.10: Dongshing Industry, Inc.
