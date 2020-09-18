Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industries. The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth driver for this market is the increasing use of expanded polypropylene foam due to its thermal absorption, excellent energy absorption, and lightweight properties in various industries.



Some of the features of 'Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Market size by density type, by end use industry, and region

Regional analysis: Expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam in the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam in the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the expanded polypropylene foam market by density type (low density, high density, and porous pp), end use industry (automotive, packaging, consumer goods and others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the expanded polypropylene foam market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the expanded polypropylene foam market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in the expanded polypropylene foam market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the expanded polypropylene foam market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the expanded polypropylene foam market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the expanded polypropylene foam market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the expanded polypropylene foam market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Density Type:

3.3.1: Low Density

3.3.2: High Density

3.3.3: Porous PP

3.4: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by End Use Industry:

3.4.1: Automotive

3.4.2: Packaging

3.4.3: Consumer Goods

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Region

4.2: North American Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

4.2.1: Market by Density Type: Low Density, High Density, and Porous PP

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: automotive, packaging, consumer products, and other markets

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

4.4: APAC Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

4.5: ROW Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

4.5.1: Market by Density Type: Low Density, High Density, and Porous PP

4.5.2: Market by End Use Industry: automotive, packaging, consumer products, and other markets



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Density Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: JSP Corporation

7.2: BASF SE

7.3: Kaneka Corporation

7.4: Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

7.5: DS Smith PLC

7.6: Hanwha Corporation

7.7: Sonoco Products Company

7.8: The Woodbridge Group

7.9: SSW Pearlfoam GmbH

7.10: Dongshing Industry, Inc.



