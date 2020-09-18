Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Tower Market - By Lighting, By Application, and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes and estimates the light tower market at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides historic data from 2015 to 2019 along with the forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The report offers detailed insights of the light tower market drivers and restraints along with their impact analysis at a global level from 2015 to 2025.



The report covers an in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by major competitors in the global light tower market. To understand the competitive landscape in the light tower market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model is also included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.



The research study provides a decisive view on the global light tower market based on lighting, product, technology, power source, application, and region. All the segments of the market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.



Deployment of light towers is generally favored at mining, construction, and oil & gas sites to ensure safety while performing operations. Owing to the significantly increasing construction projects across the globe and growing fatality rate at worksites owing to insufficient lighting conditions, the demand for light towers is likely to propel drastically throughout the study timeframe, thereby escalating the global light tower market.



The global light tower market is segmented as:



Global Light Tower Market: By Lighting Segmentation Analysis

Electric

LED

Metal Halide

Others

Global Light Tower Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Mobile

Stationary

Global Light Tower Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Hydraulic Lifting System

Manual Lifting System

Global Light Tower Market: By Power Source Segmentation Analysis

Direct

Diesel

Solar

Others

Global Light Tower Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Emergency & Disaster Relief

Construction

Mining

Infrastructure Development

Highway Construction

Bridge Construction

Railway Line Construction

Others

Military & Defense

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Light tower Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles



Generac Power Systems

Wacker Neuson Group

Doosan Portable Power

Culorado Standby

The Will-Burt Company

DMI Light Towers

Progress Sular Sulutions LLC

Larson Electronics LLC

Trime Srl

Atlas Copco

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Light Boy Co. Ltd.

Inmesul SL

LTA Projects

Chicago Pneumatic

Aska Equipments Ltd.

Youngman Richardson & Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

ulikara Lighting Towers

