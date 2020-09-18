Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities for Brand-Consumer Engagement - COVID-19 Consumer Survey Insights - Weeks 1-10" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on consumers' attitudes towards screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how this is reflecting in their lifestyle choices in the wake of lockdown measures being implemented by the governments.
This report tracks changes in consumer sentiment, lifestyles, attitudes, and behaviors stemming from the global coronavirus outbreak. The consumer insight offered throughout the report is drawn from the publisher's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker Consumer Survey, a weekly survey that was carried out in 11 countries starting from March 25 2020.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4zbv2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: