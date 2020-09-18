Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Shade Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Shade Devices estimated at US$20.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 83% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Wi-Fi Wireless Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 86% CAGR and reach US$972.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bluetooth segment is readjusted to a revised 81.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $6.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 78.4% CAGR



The Smart Shade Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$6.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$215 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 78.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 74.7% and 70.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 56.1% CAGR.



Other Technologies Segment to Record 66.3% CAGR



In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 66.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$72.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$180.4 Million by the year 2027. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Hunter Douglas, Inc.

Pella Corporation

Somfy Systems Inc.

Springs Window Fashions LLC

