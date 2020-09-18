Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market By Application (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles), By Material (Alumina, Zirconia and Other Material), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Governments in various countries maintain that stringent environmental regulations come into effect to reduce air emissions. Carmakers around the world are under strain to increased the weight of the cars produced to increase fuel efficiency. This is expected to increase demand for lightweight products such as aluminum, ceramics, and plastics.



The Indian government recently introduced pollution requirements for BS-VI, which adhere to European standards. These emission standards will become applicable as of April 1, 2020. This is expected to draw R&D investments and competition for lightweight products in the coming years. Petrol-based vehicles are required to achieve a 25 percent reduction in their NOx according to these requirements.



Another factor expected to assist in the market for automotive ceramics products is the increasing demand for the health and durability of materials used in auto manufacturing. Companies are focused on the production of more powerful engines to boost vehicle efficiency. Advanced ceramics can substitute tiny metal pieces and reduce the vehicle's total weight. This provides benefits, such as high power, low density, friction coefficient, and strong wear resistance.



Companies Profiled

Kyocera Corporation

Saint-Gobain Group

Corning, Inc.

3M Company

CeramTec GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Elan Technology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market by Application

3.1 Asia Pacific Passenger Vehicles Market by Country

3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Vehicles Market by Country



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market by Material

4.1 Asia Pacific Alumina Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Zirconia Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Other Material Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Automotive Ceramics Market by Country



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Kyocera Corporation

Saint-Gobain Group

Corning, Inc.

3M Company

CeramTec GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Elan Technology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77p3cz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900