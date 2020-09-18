Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (EEF) Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market is anticipated to gain a CAGR of 6.11% throughout the forecast period 2020-2028. Factors such as the increasing research and development activities in the agrochemical industry, launch of new and advanced cost-effective fertilizer products and the growing demand to produce food in sufficient quantity, which is raising the applications of fertilizers in the agricultural field are anticipated to promote towards the growth of the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market. Additionally, factors such as increasing agricultural investments, increasing subsidies to the farmers and favorable government initiatives are anticipated to drive the growth of the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market.



The global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market consists of various segments that are segmented by solubility, coating, product, form, application and by region. The market is further segmented by form into granular, powder and liquid. The granular segment in the Latin America enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market registered the largest market share of around 50% in the year 2019. The segment is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% in the market of Latin America. Granular enhanced efficiency fertilizers are dry fertilizer blends which are sprinkled around the plants. The fertilizer molecules break down into the soil while simultaneously releasing the required nutrients.



Based on region, the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Turkey & Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is registered a market share of around 25% in the year 2019 and reached a market size of around USD 590 million in the year 2019. The market in the region is further anticipated to grow by a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.



Some of the affluent industry leaders in the global enhanced efficiency fertilizer (EEF) market are Koch Agronomic Services, LLC, Haifa Group, Ekompany International B.V., Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Saviolife S.r.l., Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, AgroLiquid and DeltaChem GmbH.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer (Eef) Market



5. Market Lineage Outlook - Global Fertilizer Market



6. Regulatory Landscape



7. Raw Material Outlook



8. Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer Market - Risk Analysis



9. Evaluation on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market



10. Value Chain Analysis



11. List of Key Players Across the Value Chain



12. Analysis of Go-To Market Strategies



13. Key Market Opportunities



14. Market Dynamics



15. Competitive Insights



16. Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer Market Outlook



17. North America Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer Market Outlook



18. Turkey & Middle East Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer Market Outlook



19. Asia-Pacific Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer Market Outlook



20. Latin America Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer Market Outlook



21. Africa Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizer Market Outlook



Companies Mentioned



Koch Agronomic Services LLC

Haifa Group

Ekompany International B.V.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL)

Saviolife S.r.l.

Yara International ASA

Nutrien Ltd.

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

AgroLiquid

DeltaChem GmbH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzbwjl



