Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$38.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the period 2020-2027. Motorized/Power Boats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$28.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Motorized Boats segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Avon Marine

Azimut - Benetti Group

Baja Marine

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Bay Way Electronics

Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Chaparral Boats, Inc.

EnVue Telematics, LLC.

Farr Yacht Design

Ferretti SpA

Fountain Powerboats

Groupe Beneteau

HCB Center Console Yachts

Malibu Boats Inc.

Mercury Marine

Monnit Corporation

Neil Marine (Private) Ltd.

Sentinel d.o.o

Sigfox SA

SilverTip Telematics

Siren Marine, LLC

Sunseeker International Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Leisure Boat Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION





