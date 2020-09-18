WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC, “Great Elm”) announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended June 30, 2020. Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter 2020 financial results. Please see below for details.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Great Elm is a diversified, publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value across two verticals: Operating Companies and Investment Management.
Select highlights from the fiscal fourth quarter 2020 include:
“We have significant momentum in both our DME business and our Investment Management business,” remarked Peter A. Reed, Great Elm’s Chief Executive Officer. “After a long period of investment in the platform, DME is focused on driving organic growth and making follow on acquisitions. GECC has had success in its specialty finance investments, has an attractive pipeline of potential future investments, and has announced a rights offering in order to capitalize upon those opportunities.”
Alignment of Interest
The employees of Great Elm and GECM collectively own approximately 2.0 million shares of GEC stock, representing approximately 7% of its outstanding shares. Additionally, the directors of Great Elm collectively own or manage approximately 20% of Great Elm’s shares. Altogether, insiders collectively own or manage approximately 27% of the company’s outstanding shares, which Great Elm believes fosters a strong alignment of interest between employees, directors and the company’s shareholders.
Operating Companies
In the three months ended June 30, 2020, DME generated $2.8 million of net income and $7.0 million of adjusted EBITDA, an increase from ($1.0) million of net income and $2.8 million of adjusted EBITDA during the same period in the prior year. During the quarter, DME experienced significant growth in its sales of PAP supplies, with more moderate growth in rental revenue driven by lower new PAP patient setups. We continue to explore ways to lower DME’s cost of capital and obtain additional funds for potential future acquisitions.
Investment Management
In the three months ended June 30, 2020, Investment Management generated ($0.0) million of net income and $0.2 million of adjusted EBITDA1, an increase from ($0.1) million of net income and $0.0 million of adjusted EBITDA during the same period in the prior year. We remain focused on driving increased revenue and earnings through higher AUM. During the quarter, GECC benefitted from strong performance of its specialty finance investments, the redeployment of funds into attractive risk-adjusted opportunities and the rebounding of the valuations of certain of its investments following COVID related volatility in the prior quarter.
FINANCIAL REVIEW: SEGMENT FINANCIALS
As of June 30, 2020, Great Elm had four operating segments: Durable Medical Equipment, Investment Management, Real Estate and General Corporate.
Durable Medical Equipment
Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020:2
Revenue:
Net Income (Loss):
Adjusted EBITDA:
1Prior year non-GAAP adjustments have been updated to conform to current year presentation by removing adjustments associated with the adoption of ASC 606 Contracts with Customers
2 Prior year twelve-month period reflects a partial year from September 7, 2018 to June 30, 2019
Investment Management
Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020:
Revenue:
Net Income (Loss):
Adjusted EBITDA1:
Real Estate
Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020:
Revenue:
Net Income (Loss):
Adjusted EBITDA:
General Corporate
Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020:
Revenue:
Net Income (Loss):
Adjusted EBITDA:
About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.
Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build a business across two operating verticals: Operating Companies and Investment Management. Great Elm’s website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements in this press release that are “forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding expected growth, profitability and outlook involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or collectively impact the matters described herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and represent Great Elm’s assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These statements involve risks, variables and uncertainties, and Great Elm’s actual performance results may differ from those projected, and any such differences may be material. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Great Elm’s businesses, including DME as well as GECC and its portfolio investments. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Great Elm’s expectations, please see Great Elm’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Additional information relating to Great Elm’s financial position and results of operations is also contained in Great Elm’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and available for download at its website www.greatelmcap.com or at the SEC website www.sec.gov.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC, and in public disclosures, of financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP, such as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is derived from methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. Great Elm believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure for investors to use in evaluating Great Elm’s businesses. In addition, Great Elm’s management reviews Adjusted EBITDA as they evaluate acquisition opportunities.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it either in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analyzing Great Elm’s results as reported under US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures reported by Great Elm may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, net income. The information in the table below represents Great Elm’s assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. Great Elm’s actual performance results may differ from those projected in in the table below, and any such differences may be material.
|For the three months ended June 30, 2020
|$ in thousands
|Durable Medical
Equipment (1)
|Investment
Management (2)
|Real Estate
|General
Corporate
|Consolidated
|EBITDA:
|Net income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|2,787
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|33
|$
|1,291
|$
|4,096
|Interest expense
|816
|35
|652
|609
|2,112
|Depreciation & Amortization
|2,800
|127
|430
|1
|3,358
|Tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|49
|49
|EBITDA
|$
|6,403
|$
|147
|$
|1,115
|$
|1,950
|$
|9,615
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Stock based compensation
|-
|67
|-
|246
|313
|GECC dividend income
|-
|-
|-
|(500
|)
|(500
|)
|GECC Unrealized (gains) / losses
|-
|-
|-
|(2,919
|)
|(2,919
|)
|Other (income) expense
|(2
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|Transaction and integration costs (3)
|417
|-
|-
|36
|453
|Severance
|53
|-
|-
|-
|53
|Location start up expense
|9
|-
|-
|-
|9
|DME management and monitoring fees
|70
|-
|-
|(45
|)
|25
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|6,950
|$
|214
|$
|1,115
|$
|(1,232
|)
|$
|7,047
|For the year ended June 30, 2020
|$ in thousands
|Durable Medical
Equipment (1)
|Investment
Management (2)
|Real Estate
|General
Corporate
|Consolidated
|EBITDA:
|Net income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|(106
|)
|$
|435
|$
|219
|$
|(13,675
|)
|$
|(13,127
|)
|Interest expense
|3,655
|157
|2,619
|764
|7,195
|Depreciation & Amortization
|10,145
|636
|1,722
|1
|12,504
|Tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|44
|44
|EBITDA
|$
|13,694
|$
|1,228
|$
|4,560
|$
|(12,866
|)
|$
|6,616
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Stock based compensation
|-
|(33
|)
|-
|580
|547
|Change in contingent consideration (3)
|-
|-
|-
|(1,135
|)
|(1,135
|)
|GECC dividend income
|-
|-
|-
|(2,067
|)
|(2,067
|)
|GECC Unrealized (gains) / losses
|-
|-
|-
|8,684
|8,684
|Other (income) expense
|(5
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(5
|)
|Transaction and integration costs (3)
|1,693
|-
|-
|962
|2,655
|Severance
|53
|-
|-
|-
|53
|Location start up expense
|329
|-
|-
|-
|329
|DME management and monitoring fees
|259
|-
|-
|(159
|)
|100
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16,023
|$
|1,195
|$
|4,560
|$
|(6,002
|)
|$
|15,777
|For the three months ended June 30, 2019
|$ in thousands
|Durable Medical
Equipment (1)
|Investment
Management (2)
|Real
Estate
|General
Corporate
|Consolidated
|EBITDA:
|Net income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|(1,016
|)
|$
|(136
|)
|$
|64
|$
|41
|$
|(1,047
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations - GAAP
|-
|-
|-
|50
|50
|Interest expense
|1,050
|45
|660
|-
|1,755
|Depreciation & Amortization
|2,033
|178
|431
|-
|2,640
|Tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|(953
|)
|(953
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|2,067
|$
|87
|$
|1,155
|$
|(862
|)
|$
|2,447
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Stock based compensation
|-
|(80
|)
|-
|114
|34
|GECC dividend income
|(88
|)
|-
|-
|(402
|)
|(490
|)
|GECC Unrealized (gains) / losses
|(116
|)
|-
|-
|(749
|)
|(865
|)
|Transaction and integration costs (3)
|218
|-
|-
|401
|619
|Severance
|8
|-
|-
|3
|11
|Location start up expense
|103
|-
|-
|-
|103
|Changes in revenue reserve estimates related to system conversions (4)
|231
|-
|-
|-
|231
|Equipment sold outside of predominant use (4)
|354
|-
|-
|-
|354
|Finalization of purchase accounting valuations (4)
|(43
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(43
|)
|DME management and monitoring fees
|94
|-
|-
|(69
|)
|25
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,828
|$
|7
|$
|1,155
|$
|(1,564
|)
|$
|2,426
|For the year ended June 30, 2019
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Durable Medical
Equipment (1)
|Investment
Management (2)
|Real Estate
|General
Corporate
|Consolidated
|EBITDA:
|Net income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|(1,107
|)
|$
|(995
|)
|$
|191
|$
|(1,221
|)
|$
|(3,132
|)
|Net income from discontinued operations - GAAP
|-
|-
|-
|(3,736
|)
|(3,736
|)
|Interest expense
|3,415
|180
|2,655
|-
|6,250
|Depreciation & Amortization
|6,873
|631
|1,729
|-
|9,233
|Tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|(2,182
|)
|(2,182
|)
|EBITDA
|$
|9,181
|$
|(184
|)
|$
|4,575
|$
|(7,139
|)
|$
|6,433
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Stock based compensation
|-
|521
|-
|457
|978
|Change in contingent consideration (3)
|-
|-
|-
|469
|469
|Dividend income from GECC
|(717
|)
|-
|-
|(1,714
|)
|(2,431
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in GECC
|894
|-
|-
|168
|1,062
|Severance costs
|8
|46
|-
|209
|263
|Location start up expense
|161
|-
|-
|-
|161
|DME management and monitoring fees
|217
|-
|-
|(134
|)
|83
|Finalization of purchase accounting valuations (4)
|(143
|)
|-
|-
|-
|(143
|)
|Transaction and integration costs (3)
|769
|-
|-
|1,582
|2,351
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,370
|$
|383
|$
|4,575
|$
|(6,102
|)
|$
|9,226
(1): Our durable medical equipment business began in September 2018. Prior year figures represent activity for the period September 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, where applicable.
(2): Prior year non-GAAP adjustments have been updated to conform to current year presentation by removing adjustments associated with the adoption of ASC 606 Contracts with Customers.
(3): Transaction and integration related costs include costs to acquire and integrate acquired businesses. This also represents change in contingent consideration liability since the initial valuation at the acquisition date.
(4): Represents approximately $0.5 million of aggregate adjustments which negatively impact adjusted EBITDA by the same amount for the period beginning with the acquisition of DME on September 7, 2018 and ending March 31, 2019. There is no material impact on the US GAAP numbers reported for this period.
