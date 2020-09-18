Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 18, 2020 at 13:00 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company’s shareholdings in Verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has on 18 September 2020 received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company’s total percentage of shares and votes in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has exceeded the 5 percent threshold on 17 September 2020.
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company’s total percentage of shares and votes in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj according to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)
|Total of both in % (A + B)
|The total amount of shares and votes in the target company
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached
|8.58 %
|-
|8.58 %
|45,065,130
|Position of previous notification (if applicable
|-
|-
|-
|-
A: Shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|ISIN Code
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000049812
|3,865,932
|-
|8.58 %
|-
|SUBTOTAL A
|3,865,932
|-
|8.58 %
|-
For more information, please contact:
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com in short
Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: