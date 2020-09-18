Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE September 18, 2020 at 13:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act: Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company’s shareholdings in Verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has on 18 September 2020 received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company’s total percentage of shares and votes in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has exceeded the 5 percent threshold on 17 September 2020.

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company’s total percentage of shares and votes in Verkkokauppa.com Oyj according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A + B) The total amount of shares and votes in the target company Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached 8.58 % - 8.58 % 45,065,130 Position of previous notification (if applicable - - - -

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN Code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000049812 3,865,932 - 8.58 % - SUBTOTAL A 3,865,932 - 8.58 % -

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com



Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.