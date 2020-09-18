SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), announced that together with its Joint Venture partner, Alpha EDA, LLC (“Alpha”), that it is now in the process of updating its Epsilon, IC (integrated circuit) reliability clean-by-construction program, preparing for advanced manufacturing nodes.

As foundries are now offering advanced IC manufacturing processes, fabless customers will have to decide whether to design and manufacture their next microchips around the current stable process or to move to a different one at 5nm and the upcoming 3nm. As 7nm is stable and already in successful use by semiconductor companies, the path to further advanced nodes, like 3nm is still convoluted due to the fact that foundries are still working on its breakthroughs. In general, manufacturing of any of these nodes will be very expensive, and benefits are not always clear-cut. At advanced nodes, 7nm/5nm processes using today’s FinFet (Fin Field-Effect Transistors) transistors that when compared to traditional planar transistors, are 3D-like structures with better performance and lower leakage. 5nm (nanometer) process is well defined and being offered by TSMC and Samsung since 2019.

The 5nm node is based on multi-gate MOSFET (MuGFET) technology, with FinFETs devices. The 3nm technology however, is a game changer. At 3nm, the FinFet device is to be replaced by a new transistor architecture called a nanosheet FET, which is an evolution of the FinFet and has been proposed by IBM Research. Foundries are currently still evaluating 3nm technology challenges, looking into factors like advanced packaging as a possible scaling option.

"GBT decided to enhance its Epsilon reliability software package, preparing for advanced nodes like 5nm and the upcoming 3nm. This is a major decision since 7nm and 5nm are still a traditional FinFet approach, but with the upcoming 3nm is another device architecture. We believe that now is the time to get prepared for manufacturing nodes beyond 7nm and 5nm,” stated Danny Rittman, GBT CTO.

"Alpha and the Company took a decision that involves implementation of a new technology phenomenon, making our Epsilon reliability program capable of providing accurate analysis and correction. Alpha and the Company are implementing new algorithms and flows which we believe is an evolutionary step from the traditional FinFets. This upcoming node will create major design challenges, yet it will provide significant higher performance, and lower power consumption. These are critical when it comes to advanced ICs. The new transistors will be more difficult to make, expensive, and the migration will be painful, but it'll be worth it. This will able to put more devices on silicon, consuming less power and with much higher performance. Together, we are now planning to update our Epsilon software, ensuring on-the-fly reliability check for upcoming future microchips. With these upcoming processes Alpha will have to take into account new physics challenges and phenomenon in order to make these chips reliable and working at optimal conditions. Alpha plans to implement the Company’s machine learning technology as a key factor to study and analyze circuitries including their weak spots, taking into account physics aspects. Epsilon is expected to provide reliability alerts and corrections suggestions, early during the design phase. The Company’s AI engine will be trained with new reliability models, adapting to advanced processes, based on physics-of-failure mechanisms. It is intended to identify weak thermal spots, predicting potential reliability failures, check for Electromigration (EM), Self heat and voltage (IR) Drop phenomenon, providing the ultimate reliability-aware IC design environment. We believe in early design stage reliability analysis and predictions, early addressing and auto-correction, which will become a key player when designing modern chips, especially with the upcoming 5nm and 3nm manufacturing processes. In these nodes, chips can overheat, perform poorly or fail and manufacturers will need to be well prepared; the sooner, the better," added Mr. Rittman.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

