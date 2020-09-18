Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Milking Robot Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The milking robot market is poised to grow by $460.84 Million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the adoption of technologies to combat skill shortages, advantages over the traditional milking process, and technological innovations in milking robot hardware and software.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The milking robot market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.
The milking robot market is segmented as below:
By Product
By Geographic Landscapes
This study identifies the improvement in sensors used in milking robots as one of the prime reasons driving the milking robot market growth during the next few years. Also, programs for refurbished robots and adoption of software and mobile apps to enhance analytics in milk production will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The milking robot market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milking robot market vendors that include AS SA Christensen & Co., Avon Rubber Plc, BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Lely International NV, Milkplan Farming Technologies, and Tetra Laval International SA. Also, the milking robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he3mkp
