Eastern Europe will have 26.42 million paying SVOD subscriptions by 2025; more than double from the 10.26 million recorded by end-2019. From the 16 million additional subscriptions, Russia will generate 4.8 million to take its total to 8.8 million and Poland 5 million to total 8.7 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: Russia became the SVOD subscription market leader in 2019 by overtaking Poland. Although it has plenty of home-grown players, Russia's SVOD sector will remain held back by the limited presence of foreign platforms.

Netflix will continue to lead the Eastern European SVOD sector. Netflix will have 7.74 million subscribers by 2025, more than double its 2019 total.

Disney+ will have 4.02 million subscribers by 2025 despite starting as recently as early 2021. Sister company Hulu may follow in key markets such as Poland. HBO already has a pay-TV presence in many countries, which can be used as a springboard for HBO Max.

Published in September 2020, this 83-page PDF and excel report forecast for 22 countries. Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis for Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Russia in a 29-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

