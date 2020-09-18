Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of the Industry: Consumer Health" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the consumer health industry, drawing on a Voice of the Industry survey of 449 professionals spanning geographies.



The 'Voice of the Industry: Consumer Health' global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.



Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key report benefits:



Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Trends in Consumer Health

Sales Forecasts and Channel Shifts

About Voice of the Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zo8bi



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900