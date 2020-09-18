CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Tomyn as Interim Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective September 21, 2020. Ms. Tomyn is assuming the role while CMG’s current Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Balic, takes a parental leave of absence for a period of approximately 12 months.



Ms. Tomyn is an experienced finance leader with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. She brings 18 years of diverse business experience serving in Chief Financial Officer roles with a focus on public companies and has a wide breadth of experience in all aspects of financial operations and business strategy. Ms. Tomyn is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

“On behalf of the Board, I welcome Kelly to the position. We are very pleased to have someone of her experience and financial skill set serve as our Interim CFO,” said Ryan Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of CMG. “We also wish Sandra all the best during this exciting time for her family.”

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a blue chip client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG."

For further information, please contact:

Ryan N. Schneider

President & CEO

(403) 531-1300

ryan.schneider@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

sandra.balic@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca



