Successfully completed IPO in August 2020 raising $76.6 million in gross proceeds

On track to initiate planned new clinical trials in melanoma and head and neck cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced second quarter 2020 financial results and provided an update on recent progress.

“This is an exciting time for our company as we rapidly develop CMP-001 across multiple tumor types in combination with checkpoint inhibitors,” said Barry Labinger, Chief Executive Officer. “Our recent public offering positions us well to execute on our clinical and strategic plans, including advancement of CMP-001 towards registration in melanoma and towards demonstration of proof of concept in additional tumor types, including head and neck cancer. We are on track to initiate key new clinical trials by late 2020/early 2021 as planned.”

Recent Progress

In August 2020, Checkmate closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at $15 per share. Including the subsequent partial exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option, total gross proceeds were approximately $76.6 million, before deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses.

In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to Checkmate’s product candidate, CMP-001, a differentiated Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, in combination with a programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) blocking antibody (nivolumab or pembrolizumab) in both anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma and first-line metastatic melanoma.

Checkmate is actively engaging with potential clinical sites and remains on track to initiate three Phase 2 trials combining CMP-001 with PD-1 blockade by late 2020/early 2021 for the treatment of: First-line head and neck cancer Anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma First-line metastatic or unresectable melanoma



Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals



Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Checkmate’s product candidate, CMP-001, is a differentiated TLR9 agonist delivered as a biologic virus-like particle designed to trigger the body’s innate immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Checkmate’s goal is to leverage its proprietary technology to discover, develop and commercialize transformative treatments to fight cancer. Information regarding Checkmate is available at www.checkmatepharma.com .

Forward Looking Statements

CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 6,476 $ 5,849 $ 12,789 $ 12,049 General and administrative 1,795 1,107 3,305 2,157 Total operating expenses 8,271 6,956 16,094 14,206 Loss from operations (8,271 ) (6,956 ) (16,094 ) (14,206 ) Interest income 6 59 28 116 Change in fair value of convertible loan notes (83 ) — (83 ) — Total other income (expense) (77 ) 59 (55 ) 116 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (8,348 ) $ (6,897 ) $ (16,149 ) $ (14,090 )









CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,289 $ 4,185 Other current assets 3,167 941 Total assets $ 83,456 $ 5,126 Current liabilities $ 6,985 $ 5,634 Total liabilities $ 6,985 $ 5,634 Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 33,479 32,482 Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock 75,314 64,446 Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock 85,475 — Total stockholders’ deficit (117,797 ) (97,436 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 83,456 $ 5,126





