Moreland Walk is a new condo development by Royal Oak Development currently under construction at 1155 Custer Avenue Southeast, Atlanta. The development is scheduled for completion in 2021. Sales for available units start in the low $200,000's for 1 and 2 bedroom units.

The Moreland Walk multi-family condo project, which features spectacular city views, completed the land development phase in early August. These one and two-bedroom condominiums with top amenities are priced onwards from $200,000.

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta’s luxury real estate market leader Royal Oak Developers reports an increase in both demand and sales within the single family home segment. Additionally, its recently launched an attractive , 30-unit Moreland Walk condo complex is on path for completion in the Spring of 2021.



As one of Atlanta’s most trusted real estate development firms, Royal Oak features homes in highly desired city areas. The southern US metro area is currently witnessing a giant spike in demand for real estate as many families and individuals relocate from New York, Boston, San Francisco and other densely populated, high-priced markets in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Royal Oak Developers counts on an expert-level team and advisory board that expects the demand for both luxury and multi-family real estate in Atlanta to continue growing this Fall. The trend comes as more people are able to work or attend school remotely and search for new homes.



“What is attractive about the Atlanta market is a warmer, moderate climate, more reasonable prices for both luxury and affordable, multi-family real estate as compared to larger metropolitan areas. Our spacious, state-of-the-art new single family homes located in most desired areas of Atlanta are getting increased showings daily,” – Royal Oak Developers Managing Partner Sergey Krayev.



Single family homes offered by Royal Oak Developers range between 3,000 and 5,000 sq. ft. and are priced starting at $1M. The Moreland Walk multi-family condo project, which features spectacular city views, completed the land development phase in early August. These one and two-bedroom condominiums with top amenities are priced onwards from $200,000. The complex is situated within walking distance of Kirkwood neighborhood, The Beacon, and Grant Park, Atlanta's oldest city park. The first two units (units 106, 107) were listed for pre-sale and can be found on the Compass website . “We have branched off into the multi-family segment with Moreland Walk to match the demand of the rapidly growing city. These condo units feature a stunning European modern flare with open floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies, german kitchens, laundry rooms, EV charging stations, communal green space, and designated parking spaces. It is an unprecedented package for this area, at this price,” – Royal Oak Developers Managing Partner Yona Mizrahi.



The Moreland Walk development site is located at 1155 Custer Avenue, Southeast Atlanta, and is scheduled for completion in 2021. For more information about the project, please visit morelandwalk.com





Moreland Walk facade

Moreland Walk bedroom

Moreland Walk livingroom

About Royal Oak Developers

Royal Oak Developers is a full-service development company driven by an internal team of talented professionals, with a full spectrum of all phases of real estate development experience over the last two decades. Despite a global reach, the company's core focus is on the Atlanta market, with an impressive portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.





For additional information:

SET Real Estate Group

morelandwalk.com

404.932.3330

info@setrealestategroup.com





News via: Brand Story by KISSPR.com









