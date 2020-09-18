New York, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surveillance Radars Market Research Report by Waveform, by Type, by Platform, by Frequency Band, by Dimension, by Range, by Component, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968819/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Surveillance Radars Market is expected to grow from USD 7,291.56 Million in 2019 to USD 13,893.57 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.34%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Surveillance Radars to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Waveform, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across Doppler and Ultra-Wideband Impulse. The Doppler further studied across Conventional Doppler Radar and Pulse-Doppler Radar.



Based on Type, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across Air-To-Air Surveillance Radars, Air-To-Ground Surveillance Radars, Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars, Airport Surveillance Radars, Battlefield Surveillance Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars, Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars, Shipborne Surveillance Radars, and Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars.



Based on Platform, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across Airborne, Land, Naval, and Space. The Airborne further studied across Aerostats/Balloons, Combat Aircraft, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.



Based on Frequency Band, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across C-Band, Hf/Uhf/Vhf-Bands, Ka-Band, Ku-Band, L-Band, Multi-Band, S-Band, and X-Band.



Based on Dimension, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across 2D, 3D, and 4D.



Based on Range, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across Long-Range Surveillance Radars, Medium-Range Surveillance Radars, Short-Range Surveillance Radars, Very Long Range, and Very Short Range.



Based on Component, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across Antennas, Digital Signal Processors, Duplexers, Graphical User Interfaces, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Stabilization System, and Transmitters. The Antennas further studied across Active Scanned Array Antennas, Parabolic Reflector Antennas, Passive Scanned Array Antennas, Planar Phased Array Antennas, and Slotted Waveguide Antennas. The Duplexers further studied across Balanced Type Duplexers and Circulator Duplexers. The Graphical User Interfaces further studied across Control Panels, Displays, and Graphic Panels. The Power Amplifiers further studied across Solid-State Power Amplifiers and Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers. The Receivers further studied across Analog Receivers and Digital Receivers. The Transmitters further studied across Microwave Tube-Based Transmitters and Solid-State Electronics.



Based on Application, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across Commercial, Defense & Space, and National Security. The Defense & Space further studied across Isr & Battlefield Surveillance, Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites, and Perimeter Security. The National Security further studied across Border Surveillance, ISR, and Search & Rescue.



Based on Geography, the Surveillance Radars Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Surveillance Radars Market including Accipiter Radar, ASELSAN A.?., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Detect, Inc., Easat Radar Systems Limited, Elbit Systems Ltd., Flir Systems, Inc., G.E.M. Elettronica Srl, Harris Corporation, Hensoldt Holding GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas, S.A., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Japan Radio Co. Ltd., L&T Defence, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raymarine PLC, Raytheon Company, Reutech Radar Systems, Saab AB, Src, Inc., Terma A/S, and Thales S.A..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Surveillance Radars Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Surveillance Radars Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Surveillance Radars Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Surveillance Radars Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Surveillance Radars Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Surveillance Radars Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Surveillance Radars Market?

