While near term challenges remain, medium term growth trajectory of gift card industry in Austria remains intact. According to the Global Gift Card Consumer Q2 2020 Survey, gift card related to health and wellness along with online gaming are expected to take away market share from beaten down sectors such as travel, and hospitality.



The Austrian gift card market has witnessed a steady growth over the last few years, recording a CAGR of 13.8% during 2015-2019. The adoption of gift card is expected to continue its upward momentum across both retail and corporate segments. The gift card market is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2024.



At a fundamental level, growth in the digital gift card market can be attributed to the overall growth rate of the e-commerce market in the country. This is expected to be supported by the current socio-economic environment created due to Covid-19. Over the last five years, the number of online stores in Austria has increased significantly, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period. This will also drive adoption of digital gift cards.



Another factor that is boosting the growth of the Austrian gift card market is increased corporate spending. Companies are increasingly adopting the use of gift cards as a tool to offer rewards and incentives to their employees. In addition, the Q2 2020 Gift Card Survey suggests that adoption of gift card has in the country has increased during festive occasions and birthdays/weddings.



Moreover, emerging trend that will support the growth of the gift card market is the ability to buy bitcoins and altcoins through gift cards. Some of the popular third party gift card providers in the country include giftowl.com and mygiftcardsupply.com.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Austria. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Scope



Total Spend on Gifts in Austria

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Austria

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Austria

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Austria

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Austria

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Austria

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Austria

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Austria

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Austria

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Austria

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:



Aldi Group

XXXLutz Group

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

M-Preis Warenvertriebs GmbH (Mlk)

Amazon.com Inc

Hagebau Handelsgesellschaft fr Baustoffe mbH & Co KG

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

Inter Ikea Systems BV

eBay Inc

C&A Mode AG

