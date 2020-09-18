Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Austria Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While near term challenges remain, medium term growth trajectory of gift card industry in Austria remains intact. According to the Global Gift Card Consumer Q2 2020 Survey, gift card related to health and wellness along with online gaming are expected to take away market share from beaten down sectors such as travel, and hospitality.
The Austrian gift card market has witnessed a steady growth over the last few years, recording a CAGR of 13.8% during 2015-2019. The adoption of gift card is expected to continue its upward momentum across both retail and corporate segments. The gift card market is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2024.
At a fundamental level, growth in the digital gift card market can be attributed to the overall growth rate of the e-commerce market in the country. This is expected to be supported by the current socio-economic environment created due to Covid-19. Over the last five years, the number of online stores in Austria has increased significantly, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period. This will also drive adoption of digital gift cards.
Another factor that is boosting the growth of the Austrian gift card market is increased corporate spending. Companies are increasingly adopting the use of gift cards as a tool to offer rewards and incentives to their employees. In addition, the Q2 2020 Gift Card Survey suggests that adoption of gift card has in the country has increased during festive occasions and birthdays/weddings.
Moreover, emerging trend that will support the growth of the gift card market is the ability to buy bitcoins and altcoins through gift cards. Some of the popular third party gift card providers in the country include giftowl.com and mygiftcardsupply.com.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Austria. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Austria
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Austria
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Austria
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Austria
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Austria
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Austria
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Austria
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Austria
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Austria
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Austria
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qh6emm
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
