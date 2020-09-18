Series RIKB 23 0515
Settlement Date 09/23/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,500
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.510/1.690
Total Number of Bids Received 22
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 16,650
Total Number of Successful Bids 13
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 11
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.510/1.690
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.635/1.640
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.520/1.690
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.575/1.660
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.635/1.640
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.357/1.750
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.524/1.680
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 43.75 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.22