|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|Settlement Date
|09/23/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,500
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.510
|/
|1.690
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|16,650
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.510
|/
|1.690
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.635
|/
|1.640
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.520
|/
|1.690
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.575
|/
|1.660
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.635
|/
|1.640
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.357
|/
|1.750
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.524
|/
|1.680
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|43.75 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.22
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: