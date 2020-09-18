GAINESVILLE, Ga., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of oral solid dose drug products, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Recro website at https://ir.recropharma.com. A replay will be available on the Recro website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Recro

Recro is a contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, business, with integrated solutions for the development, formulation, manufacturing and CTM management of high potency and other solid oral dose forms and located in Gainesville, GA. The Company leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. For more information see www.recropharma.com .

