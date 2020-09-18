Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Defense Industrial and Technology Base (DITB) Trends Outlook, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is an in-depth analysis of the global defense industrial and technology base, its drivers, trends, and outlook.
To provide for a country's national security, its industrial base must be secure, robust, and resilient. The defense technology industrial base (DTIB) must be cost-effective, cost-efficient, and highly productive to ensure that the most value is obtained from governments' available defense budgets.
There has been a gradual increase in defense spending following the past decades of decline, spurred by geopolitical instability and the emergence of new technologies. Countries are implementing new policies to spur the development of local DTIBs. International competition is expected to put further market pressure on global DTIB as new participants enter the market. Many nations have begun implementing comprehensive policies to support their own domestic industries and rely less on imported defense procurement.
Research Benefits
This study will benefit those who are interested in learning about the changing landscape of global DTIB. It identifies emerging trends that will have an impact on DTIB and identifies areas of opportunities in the land, air, and naval security segments along with the technology adoption that will potentially add value in terms of helping the security objectives.
All security industry participants and the rest of the industry verticals will benefit from this study, as this is a growth insight study that investigates the potential impact of future technologies on the market, and how they will evolve during the forecast period. Technology companies that are looking for new avenues to add capabilities to their portfolio will also benefit from this study.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Trends in the Global Defense Industrial Base
Global DTIB Trends and Capabilities
Top Competitor Countries-Europe
Top Competitor Countries-North America
New Competitors
Impact of China
Defense Export Challenges
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Companies Mentioned
