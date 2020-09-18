MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Medtech Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. A replay will be available on the Baudax Bio website for a period of 30 days following the event.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings. The launch of the Company’s first commercial product, ANJESO®, began in June of 2020. Baudax’s New Drug Application for ANJESO was approved by FDA on February 20, 2020 for the management the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. ANJESO is a once daily IV NSAID with preferential Cox-2 activity, which has successfully completed three Phase III clinical trials, including two pivotal efficacy trials, a large double-blind Phase III safety trial and other studies for the management of moderate to severe pain. As a non-opioid, IV meloxicam has the potential to overcome many of the issues associated with commonly prescribed opioid therapeutics, including respiratory depression, constipation, excessive nausea and vomiting, as well as having no addictive potential while maintaining meaningful analgesic effects for relief of pain. For more information please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

