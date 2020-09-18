Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolving Concept of Operations (CONOPs) Within the Global Safe City Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In a city's continued journey to progressing its municipality to a global smart city designation, a key tenet of Smart Cities is the establishment of SmartSafe City programs that can help centralize disaster response and public safety monitoring and response, and better coordinate public safety initiatives and goals.



Many cities or law enforcement agencies have launched similar programs on a smaller scale or in limited neighborhoods within a city; however, the ability to scale these programs to serve broader public safety goals has continued to be a major challenge for cities both in the immediate and long terms. Cities struggle with scalability due to impacted program funding, outdated technologies, or a combination of both factors, which only continue to hinder a city's progress in adopting broader initiatives.



The success of many SmartSafe City programs also hinges on a delicate balance between technology products in use for public safety activities, strict processes in place to maintain ongoing operations or respond to and report detected events and threats, and the policies put in place regarding threat or incident reporting, data privacy, and compliance.



Due to the significant differences in operational structure, political landscapes, digitalization progress, and public willingness to allow more robust public safety activities, cities are finding that a tailored approach to their concept of operations for SmartSafe City programs is the only way to come up with a solution that can work for them.

Research Scope

This research service includes information on the concept of operations variance across global cities that have been classified according to SmartSafe City ranking criteria.



Using this ranking structure, the publisher has classified the select top-100 cities across the world according to their level of development for their SmartSafe City programs. Additionally, this research looks into the range of concepts of operation structures for SmartSafe City Programs, classifying them according to 3 types of programs based on human resources, technical reliance, automation, and other factors.



This study also focuses on the physical and digital threat landscape that is increasingly targeting city operations and public safety, as well as profiling relevant use cases of each type of SmartSafe City concept of operations model from across the globe. This service then focuses on technology and solutions that best fit the customer needs of each SmartSafe City program type, relevant growth opportunities for solution vendors, and the solution types and vendor landscape currently operational in the industry.

This research service also discusses how various technology solutions and the technical maturity of cities affects how they plan for future investments in their SmartSafe City programs. This service also identifies industry growth opportunities by city development type and provides a succinct conclusions section that highlights trends in the market.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the types of concept of operations that influence how SmartSafe City programs are run globally?

What are the similarities that exist between cities utilizing the various models?

What security technologies and capability mix are required to build and achieve the goals of a broader SmartSafe City program?

Which are the key stakeholders involved in a SmartSafe City program, its system design, purchase, and implementation?

What are the critical pain points and threat vectors facing city operators, necessitating the use of more SmartSafe City solutions? How can they be overcome?

What are the top Mega Trends of new technologies poised to disrupt or drive growth and investment in SmartSafe City solutions? Which vendors could bring about these solutions?

What are the key capabilities that city operators continue to explore and look for potential investment opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Analysis Factsheet

Development Scale of Safe City Programs for Top 100 Cities

Trends Impacting Demand

Executive Summary-Key Predictions

Technical Landscape-How Technology Helps Safe City Programs Achieve Key Program Goals

Mapping of Safe City Stakeholders and Influence Levels

Major Goals and Objectives of Safe Cities

Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Top 100 Smart Cities for Safe City Project Consideration

Technical Categorization-City Rankings and Definitions

Technology Segmentation-Definitions

Research Objectives and Questions

Threat Landscape Affecting Global Cities

Rising Digital Threats Alongside Physical Security Incidents-Previous Attacks Targeting City Infrastructure

Major Physical Threats Targeting Cities

Lone Wolf Attacks-Serving a Personal or Ideological Vendetta

Soft Target' Attacks-Amplifying the Attack's Purpose

Terrorism-Inciting Fear for a Stated Goal

Major Digital Threats Targeting Cities

Ransomware-Profiting on Successful Attacks

Malware Infiltration-Long-term Infection and Data Siphoning

Privileged Credential Abuse-Attacking the Administrators

Concept of Operations-Safe City Program Operations

Concept of Operations-Determining City's Best Strategy

Safe City Solutions-Design Considerations

SmartSafe City Programs-Securing Citizens

Concept of Operations-Scale for SmartSafe City Programs

Concept of Operations-People-Driven Strategies

Concept of Operations-Hybrid-Digital Strategies

Concept of Operations-Technology-Driven Strategies

Current Technology and Solution Mix

People-Focused Concept of Operations Architecture

Hybrid-Digital Concept of Operations Architecture

Technology-Focused Concept of Operations Architecture

Case Study-City of Chicago

Case Study-Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Case Study-Minerva Programme, United Kingdom

Case Study-Singapore City-State

Case Study-City of Los Angeles

Case Study-Tigre City, Buenos Aires

Capability and Solution Gaps in SmartSafe City Programs

Top of Mind-Inherent Risks for SmartSafe City Solutions

Top of Mind-Gaps in SmartSafe City Program Coverage

Trend Analysis-Overcoming Risk Factors

Trend Analysis-Patching Solution Gaps

Best Practices-Top Considerations for SmartSafe City Programs

Competitive Analysis-Suppliers for Safe City Technology Solutions

Select Vendors for SmartSafe City Program Solutions

Capability Impact-Evolving Technologies

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Cloud Migration

Growth Opportunity 2-Digitalization of Legacy Programs

Growth Opportunity 3-Sensorization of Everything

Growth Opportunity 4-Automated Operations

Growth Opportunity 5-Multi-source Event Analysis

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Key Conclusions

The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Appendix

Abbreviations

Additional Sources of Information on Safe City Solutions

List of Exhibits

