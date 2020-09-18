Dublin, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Rack Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center rack market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The global data center rack market size is expected to reach revenue of over $1.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The industry is witnessing growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing adoption of complex IT infrastructure, prompting operators to procure deeper and wider rack architecture. In terms of shipments, 42U still dominates the market, where the adoption of 45U, 47U, 48U, and over 48U is growing at a higher rate.
Data center operators are showing an increased preference for the adoption of racks based on the OCP design. In terms of pricing, warranty, and aftermarket services, the market is highly competitive. The use of rack solutions will continue to grow as the number of edge deployments, comprising less than 10 units, grows in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, China, India, and Japan. All these countries will contribute to the growth of the market through multiple greenfield hyperscale facilities investments during 2020-2025.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center rack market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the data center rack market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Data Center Rack Market Segmentation
The global data center rack market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, Rack Size, End-users, and Geography. The global data center rack market by enclosures & cabinets is expected to reach over $1 billion by 2025. Open frame racks are predominantly adopted to equip network infrastructure such as switches, while cabinets are offered as both servers and network cabinets. Wall-mount cabinets, seismic cabinets, cabinets with integrated cooling are the several types offered in the market. The adoption of racks and its associated accessories varies from one facility to another based on its design. The cost will increase based on the accessories being adopted. Most of the facilities are designed with hot/cold aisle containment systems, where the units are installed with cable and air-flow management accessories, which is likely to affect the market significantly
The demand for taller rack architecture is growing among enterprise customers. Several colocation operators in North America have equipped their facilities with 42U along with 45U and 52U racks. 42U dominate the market as they are commonly used industry-standard racks. However, they are getting replaced by 45U, 47U, and 48U during the forecast period. With the growing demand for taller architecture, the ASP of 42U will decline slowly. In Western Europe, colocation operators have equipped with standard 42U cabinets along with 46U & 47U. Google, Microsoft, and Facebook have installed standard 42U & 48U in their facilities. Hyperscale investment s will be a major boost to the market growth of 48U cabinets. Colocation providers are adopting units of multiple sizes in a single facility to attract customers with varying demands. Flexible data center design will continue to grow the demand for taller and wider rack architecture worldwide.
In 2019, data center investment was dominated by colocation providers, while the contribution from enterprise data centers declined with service providers mostly shifting from traditional greenfield deployments to modular deployments. The adoption of racks in colocation facilities varies from a few hundred to over 5,000. Most operators are building facilities using modular data center infrastructure that includes prefabricated containment solutions and containerized modules. Colocation facilities are being built with options to install taller, deeper, and wider rack infrastructures.
Prominent Key Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the data center rack market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the data center rack market share?
3. How is the growth of colocation data centers influencing the growth of the data center rack market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the data center rack market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center rack market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Rack Market
7.3 Rack Standards In Data Centers
7.4 Growing Rack Power Density
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Deployment Of Edge Data Centers
8.2 Adoption Of Open-Rack Architecture
8.3 Increased Adoption Of Rack Scale It Infrastructure Solutions
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers
9.2 Rising Investment By Colocation Providers
9.3 Growing Adoption Of Modular Data Center Solutions
9.4 Growing Procurement Of Taller, Deeper, And Wider Racks
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Availability Of Low-Cost Solutions
10.2 Virtualization Of It Infrastructure
10.3 Adoption Of Immersion Cooling In Data Centers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment
11.3 Shipments
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Enclosures & Cabinets
12.3 Accessories
13 End-User
13.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Shipments: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.3 Colocation Data Centers
13.4 Enterprise Data Centers
14 Rack Size
14.1 ASP Of Data Center Racks By Rack Units
14.2 Global Data Center Rack Market By Rack Size
14.3 Global Data Center Rack Market By Shipments
14.4 Below 42U
14.5 42U
14.6 4547U
14.7 48U
14.8 Others
15 Geography
15.1 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine
16 North America
16.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.4 Market Overview
16.5 Investment
16.6 Shipments
16.7 US
16.8 Canada
17 Latin America
17.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.4 Market Overview
17.5 Investment
17.6 Shipments
17.7 Brazil
17.8 Other Latin America Countries
18 Western Europe
18.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.4 Market Overview
18.5 Investment
18.6 Shipments
18.7 UK
18.8 Germany
18.9 France
18.10 Netherlands
18.11 Ireland
18.12 Other Western European Countries
19 Nordic Region
19.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.4 Market Overview
19.5 Investment
19.6 Shipments
19.7 Denmark
19.8 Finland & Iceland
19.9 Norway
19.10 Sweden
20 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
20.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.4 Market Overview
20.5 Investment
20.6 Shipments
20.7 Russia & Czech Republic (RCR)
20.8 Poland & Austria
20.9 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
21 Middle East
21.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.4 Market Overview
21.5 Investment
21.6 Shipments
21.7 GCC
21.8 Other Middle Eastern Countries
22 Africa
22.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.4 Market Overview
22.5 Investment
22.6 Shipments
22.7 South Africa
22.8 Morocco
22.9 Other African Countries
23 APAC
23.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.4 Market Overview
23.5 Investment
23.6 Shipments
23.7 China & Hong Kong
23.8 Australia & New Zealand
23.9 India
23.10 Japan
23.11 Rest Of APAC
24 Southeast Asia
24.1 Product: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Shipments: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.3 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.4 Market Overview
24.5 Investment
24.6 Shipments
24.7 Singapore
24.8 Malaysia
24.9 Thailand
24.10 Indonesia
24.11 Other Southeast Countries
25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 Competition Overview
26 Key Company Profiles
26.1 Eaton
26.2 HPE
26.3 Legrand
26.4 Schneider Electric
26.5 Rittal
26.6 Vertiv
27 Other Prominent Vendors
27.1 Black Box Corporation (Agc Networks)
27.2 Belden
27.3 Beijing Finen Electronic Equipment
27.4 Crenlo (Emcor)
27.5 Chatsworth Products
27.6 Cisco
27.7 Cannon Technologies
27.8 C&F GROUP
27.9 Conteg
27.10 Canovate
27.11 Dataracks
27.12 Delta Power Systems
27.13 Fujitsu
27.14 Great Lakes Data Racks And Cabinets
27.15 HPE
27.16 IBM
27.17 Oracle
27.18 Panduit
27.19 Prism Enclosures
27.20 Rack Solutions
27.21 Retex
27.22 Rahi Systems
27.23 Startech
27.24 Schroff (Nvent)
27.25 Tripp Lite
27.26 Usystems
28 Report Summary
28.1 Key Takeaways
29 Quantitative Summary
29.1 Overall Market
29.2 Market By Colocation Data Centers
29.3 Market By Enterprise Data Centers
29.4 Market By Rack Size
29.5 Geography
29.6 North America
29.7 US
29.8 Canada
29.9 Latin America
29.10 Brazil
29.11 Other Latin American Countries
29.12 Western Europe
29.13 UK
29.14 Germany
29.15 France
29.16 Netherlands
29.17 Ireland
29.18 Other Western European Countries
29.19 Nordics
29.20 Denmark
29.21 Finland & Iceland
29.22 Norway
29.23 Sweden
29.24 Central & Eastern Europe
29.25 Russia & Czech Republic
29.26 Poland & Austria
29.27 Other CEE Countries
29.28 Middle East
29.29 GCC
29.30 Other GCC Countries
29.31 Africa
29.32 South Africa
29.33 Morocco
29.34 Other African Countries
29.35 APAC
29.36 China & Hong Kong
29.37 Australia & New Zealand
29.38 India
29.39 Japan
29.40 Rest Of APAC
29.41 Southeast Asia
29.42 Singapore
29.43 Malaysia
29.44 Thailand
29.45 Indonesia
29.46 Other Sea Countries
30 Appendix
30.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0mqbw
