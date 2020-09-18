TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the September 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on September 25, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on September 30, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund
Ticker		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.074
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.043
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.207
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.081
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.095
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.183
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.040
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.115
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.135
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.001
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.050
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.114
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.067
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.072
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.066
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.595
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.196
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.064
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.032
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.103
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.071
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.028
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.052
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.152
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.108
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.093
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR0.133
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.205
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.059
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.043
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.061
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.081
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.051
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.047
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.083
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.061
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.078
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.233
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.079
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.127
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.058
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.108
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.119
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.112
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.115
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.007
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.065
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.049
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.012
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.030
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.081
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.063
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.079
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.066
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.080
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.210
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.054
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.119
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.065
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.028
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.117
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.102
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.054
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.211
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.160
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.203
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.067
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.044
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.058
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.043
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.052
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.041
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.047
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.046
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.034
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.118
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.034
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.066
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.050
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.084
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR0.038
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.095
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.099
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.075
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.073

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U, XFS.U, XMU.U, and XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

