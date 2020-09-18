Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 20, 2020; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) investors that acquired shares between August 2, 2017 and June 29, 2020. Investors have until September 20, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

Energy Recovery develops and manufactures technologies for the oil & gas, chemical and water industries. The Company entered into a 15-year licensing agreement with Schlumberger Technology Corp. (“Schlumberger”) for the exclusive use of Energy Recovery’s VorTeq hydraulic pump system.

On June 29, 2020, the Company announced the termination of the licensing agreement with Schlumberger citing “different strategic perspectives as to the path to VorTeq commercialization.” Analysts quickly criticized the Company, stating, “[Energy Recovery] should have been able to perceive in advance and then explicitly warn about the significant, and likely rising, odds of this outcome.”

The lawsuit alleges that Energy Recovery made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company and Schlumberger had different strategic perspectives regarding commercialization of VorTeq (ii) which created substantial risk of early termination of the Company’s exclusive licensing agreement with Schlumberger; (iii) accordingly, the revenue guidance and expectations of future license revenue was false and lacked reasonable basis; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times or lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material facts.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising