The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) on 18 September 2020:

1. Election of the audit company of LITGRID AB and determination of the terms of payment for audit services for the period of 2020-2021

Adopted resolution:

“1.1. UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers has been elected as the audit company that will perform the audit of company financial statements of LITGRID AB prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in the European Union for the period of 2020 - 2021;

1.2. To set the maximum remuneration not exceeding EUR 197 472 for the audit services referred to in point 1.1 of this Decision (not exceeding EUR 98 736 excluding VAT for the audit services for each financial year).”