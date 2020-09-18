New York, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market By Vehicle Type, By Capacity, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972091/?utm_source=GNW



In 2019, the global automotive fuel tank market stood around 153 million units and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 13% during 2021 - 2025.Increasing vehicle production and imposing regulation on reducing vehicle weight by governments of several countries are among the major driving factors of automotive fuel tank market across the globe.



In Europe and North America, automotive manufacturers are obligated by government regulations to come up with innovative designs of vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and lower fuel consumption. These factors are expected to drive the automotive fuel tank market through 2025.



Global automotive fuel tank market is segmented into by vehicle type and by capacity.In terms of vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler.



Passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue over the course of next five years as demand for passenger cars is increasing enormously across the globe due to growing per capita income and rising need for personal transportation.



In terms of fuel tank capacity, the market is further segmented into <15L, 15-45L, 45-70L, >70L. As of 2019, 15-45L segment dominated the market, followed by <15L segment, and this trend is expected to prevail through 2025. In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to favorable government initiatives and support, combined with increasing production of vehicles in various countries of the region. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the global market and the country’s vehicle production is growing at an impressive rate which is further forecast to grow at rapid rate in the coming years as well.



Major players operating in the global automotive fuel tank market include Magna International Inc., Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG, Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy Ltd., Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd, TI Automotive Ltd, among others.



