The global payment processing solutions market is expected to grow from USD 74,396 million in 2020 to USD 1,20,774 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period.



Major growth factors for the market include increasing worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital and online payments, high proliferation of smartphones, focus on improving customer experience, and customers' demand for immediacy of payments and settlements.



By payment method, eWallet segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



AneWallet is a way of carrying digital card information in a digital form on a mobile device. To make purchases, people can pay with their tablets, smartwatches, or smartphones. Normally, an e-Wallet is a payment service through which individuals and businesses can send and receive money through a mobile device. Primarily, it enables an individual to receive payments, as well as pay, using a mobile device. Usually, an e-wallet is provided through some payment processing models.



By region, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Payment methods vary widely across the region, both between and within countries, and across the spectrums of development from urban to rural. Companies operating in Asia, thus, face a complicated and demanding payment landscape. Since the last few years, APAC increasingly preferred to pay online via alternative payment methods, such as eWallets, bank transfers, and cash on delivery. Moreover, the increasing market of retail in APAC has enabled the payment processing solutions provider to focus more in this region for providing advanced solutions.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the payment processing solutions market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Payment Processing Solutions Market

4.2 Global Market; Market Share of Top Two Payment Methods and Regions

4.3 Market: Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Ecommerce Sales Along With Growing Internet Penetration

5.2.1.2 Embracing Contactless Payments Globally

5.2.1.3 Evolving Customer Expectations

5.2.1.4 Rising Use of Mcommerce in the Transportation Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Absence of a Global Standard for Cross-Border Transactions

5.2.2.2 Lack of Digital Literacy in Emerging Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Financial Inclusion Across the Globe

5.2.3.2 Rising Government and Private Initiatives to Promote Digital Transactions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Threat of Increasing Cyberattacks on Digital Payment Solutions

5.3 Covid-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

5.3.1 Covid-19 Dynamics That Impact the Market Growth

5.4 Standards and Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council

5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.4.3 Payment Services Directive

5.4.4 First Payment Services Directive

5.4.5 Second Payment Services Directive

5.5 Payment Processing Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Case Study Analysis



6 Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Payment Method

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ewallet

6.2.1 Ewallet: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Ewallet: Impact of Covid-19

6.3 Credit Card

6.3.1 Credit Card: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Credit Card: Impact of Covid-19

6.4 Debit Card

6.4.1 Debit Card: Payment Processing Solutions Market Drivers

6.4.2 Debit Card: Impact of Covid-19

6.5 Automatic Clearing House

6.5.1 Automatic Clearing House: Payment Processing Solution Market Drivers

6.5.2 Automatic Clearing House: Impact of Covid-19

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Others: Payment Processing Solution Payment Mode Market Drivers

6.6.2 Others: Impact of Covid-19



7 Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

7.2.2 On-Premises: Impact of Covid-19

7.3 Cloud-Based

7.3.1 Cloud-Based: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Cloud-Based: Impact of Covid-19



8 Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Payment Processing Solution Market Drivers

8.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Impact of Covid-19

8.3 Government and Utilities

8.3.1 Government and Utilities: Payment Processing Solution Market Drivers

8.3.2 Government and Utilities: Impact of Covid-19

8.4 Telecom and It

8.4.1 Telecom and It: Market Drivers

8.4.2 Telecom and It: Impact of Covid-19

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

8.5.2 Healthcare: Impact of Covid-19

8.6 Real Estate

8.6.1 Real Estate: Payment Processing Solutions Market Drivers

8.6.2 Real Estate: Impact of Covid-19

8.7 Retail and Ecommerce

8.7.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers

8.7.2 Retail and Ecommerce: Impact of Covid-19

8.8 Media and Entertainment

8.8.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

8.8.2 Media and Entertainment: Impact of Covid-19

8.9 Travel and Hospitality

8.9.1 Travel and Hospitality: Payment Processing Solutions Market Drivers

8.9.2 Travel and Hospitality: Impact of Covid-19

8.10 Other Verticals



9 Payment Processing Solutions Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

10.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

10.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.1.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.1.2 Star

11.1.3 Pervasive

11.1.4 Emerging Leaders

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 Paypal

11.2.2 Fiserv

11.2.3 Fis

11.2.4 Square

11.2.5 Global Payments

11.2.6 Wirecard

11.2.7 ACI Worldwide

11.2.8 Mastercard

11.2.9 Visa

11.2.10 Adyen

11.2.11 Stripe

11.2.12 CCBill

11.2.13 Payu

11.2.14 Authorize.Net

11.2.15 Jack Henry & Associates

11.2.16 Alipay

11.2.17 Paysafe

11.2.18 Bluesnap

11.2.19 Secure Payment Systems

11.2.20 Worldline

11.2.21 Spreedly

11.2.22 Fattmerchant

11.2.23 Paytrace

11.2.24 Dwolla

11.2.25 Payprotec

11.2.26 Signapay

11.2.27 Klik & Pay

11.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Responsive Companies

11.3.3 Dynamic Companies

11.3.4 Starting Blocks

11.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

11.5 Startup/SME Profiles

11.5.1 Finix Payments

11.5.2 Due

11.5.3 Phonepe

11.5.4 Modulr

11.5.5 Pineapple Payments

11.5.6 Razorpay

11.5.7 MuchBetter

11.5.8 Paykickstart

11.5.9 AeroPay

11.5.10 Sila

11.6 Right-To-Win



12 Adjacent/Related Market



13 Appendix

