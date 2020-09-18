HalioDx contribution to precision medicine at ESMO 2020

Marseille, France, September 18, 2020 HalioDx SAS, the immuno-oncology diagnostic company, today announced that, at the European Society of Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020, HalioDx partners will present 2 clinical studies conducted in expert centers worldwide, including Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, in various solid tumors, during the Science weekend (Sept. 17 and 21, 2020). Jérôme Galon in an oral presentation, will offer an update on Colorectal tumour immunology during the Education weekend (Oct. 17, 2020).

Investigating Immunoscore® and additional proprietary immune-based assays in a broad number of clinical studies and cancer indications is the core of HalioDx strategy for establishing its assays as prognostic indicators and predictive factors for response to drugs, and contribute to precision medicine in the era of immuno-oncology and combination therapies. A recent achievement of this approach is the inclusion of Immunoscore® in the 2020 ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for its ability to refine the prognosis of early colon cancer patients, in conjunction with the TNM1 scoring and thus to adjust the chemotherapy decision-making process in stage II and in low-risk stage III patients.

“We are pleased that recently ESMO recognized the extensive clinical validation of Immunoscore® in localised Colon cancer. That will facilitate access to Immunoscore® testing for patients. Beyond that, there is still a lot of indications and therapeutic strategies in which HalioDx can bring to patients and oncologists valuable information to guide cancer care and contribute to precision medicine. Being under the spotlights at main congresses like ESMO 2020 is key for a company innovating in immuno-oncology diagnostics,” said Vincent Fert, CEO of HalioDx.

Agenda

Intermediate results (analysis of the first 100 pts) of the PIONeeR biomarker study, Precision Immuno-Oncology for advanced Precision Immuno-Oncology for advanced Non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) patients treated with PD(L)1 immune checkpoint inhibitors F. Barlesi et al. Session Proffered Paper - NSCLC metastatic 2 on Sept 21, 2020 at 14:49, Room Channel 3 ( link – for attendees only )

) Intermediate results of the Phase II NICOLE study evaluating anti PD-1 nivolumab in unselected MMR early stage Colon Cancer (CC). A. Avallone et al. EPoster session, Sept 17, 2020 ( link – for attendees only )

) Colorectal tumour immunology: Update, Jérôme Galon Special symposium – Session: Immunotherapy in colorectal cancer: Present and future Oct. 17, 2020 - 14:30 ( link – for attendees only )

***

About Immunoscore®

Immunoscore® is an in vitro diagnostic test measuring the host immune response at the tumor site. It provides a robust, precise, quantitative and consensus assessment of lymphocytic infiltration and has been shown to predict outcome and response to therapies in several indications. In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO), in its latest edition of the Digestive System Tumours, introduced immune response as an essential and desirable diagnostic criterion for colorectal cancer, in addition to traditional histological parameters.

This was followed in July, by the entering of Immunoscore® in the 2020 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment and Follow-up for Localised Colon Cancer. Immunoscore® is currently being investigated in a broad number of clinical studies and cancer indications for establishing its performance as a prognostic factor as well as a predictive factor for response to drugs, notably chemotherapies and immunotherapies.

Immunoscore® Colon is the first IVD diagnostic test of our Immunoscore® portfolio for which a comprehensive corpus of clinical data demonstrating its clinical utility associated with TNM scoring in the management of localized colon cancer has been published. Additional immune-based assays in the same portfolio are used as clinical trial assays to support translational research and clinical development. Those assays enable Multiplex Spatial Tissue Analysis and combine proprietary multiplexed immunohistochemistry, advanced image analysis and computerized algorithms.

Immunoscore® is commercially available in more than 20 countries.

About HalioDx

The Immune Response to Cancer Diagnostics

HalioDx is an immuno-oncology diagnostic company providing oncologists and drug development organizations with first-in-class Immune-based diagnostic products and services to guide cancer care and contribute to precision medicine in the era of immuno-oncology and combination therapies.

Leveraging the pioneering work of Dr Jérôme Galon, HalioDx provides a unique range of immune scoring solutions including its flagship Immunoscore® assay for the assessment of the immune contexture of a tumor, as a key determinant of patients’ outcomes and response to cancer treatments.

HalioDx has developed a unique Biopharma partnering ecosystem for the identification of clinically relevant biomarker signatures, the demonstration of their clinical utility in trials and the development and commercialization of resulting diagnostic or companion diagnostic tests. Our programs draw on our expertise and focus on immuno-oncology, a complete suite of genomic and proteomic biomarker profiling services, a world-class data analysis and biostatistics platform, and CLIA-certified laboratories with compliant facilities in Europe and in the US to develop, manufacture, register and market in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. HalioDx has rapidly become the preferred partner of Biopharma developing therapeutic antibodies, vaccines, chemotherapies, oncolytic peptides, and CAR-T cell therapies.

For more information, please visit our websites www.haliodx.com and www.immunoscore-colon.com and follow the company on Twitter , Linkedin and Youtube .

Immunoscore® is a registered trademark of Inserm licenced to HalioDx. Brightplex®, TMExplore™ and Immunosign® are registered trademarks of HalioDx.

Contacts

Vincent Fert



President and CEO



+ 33 (0)4 91 29 30 90



vincent.fert@haliodx.com ATCG Partners



Marie Puvieux / Céline Voisin



+33 (0)9 81 87 46 72 / +33 (0)6 62 12 53 39



haliodx@atcg-partners.com







1 Tumour, Node, Metastasis.

Attachment