Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest Academic and Non-Profit agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Academic and Non-Profit deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Academic and Non-Profit deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Academic and Non-Profit partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 4,500 online deal records of actual Academic and Non-Profit deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
Key benefits
Available deals are listed by:
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Academic and Non-Profit partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers
2.4. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by deal type
2.5. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by therapy area
2.6. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for Academic and Non-Profit partnering
2.7.1 Academic and Non-Profit partnering headline values
2.7.2 Academic and Non-Profit deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Academic and Non-Profit deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Academic and Non-Profit royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Academic and Non-Profit deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers
4.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
