The global blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market is poised to grow by $811.51 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 54% during the forecast period.

This report on the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking and growing number of cargo thefts.

The blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market analysis includes mode segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the booming e-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The report covers the following areas:

  • Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market sizing
  • Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market forecast
  • Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.. Also, the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Mode

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Mode
  • Sea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Land - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Mode

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Capgemini Services SAS
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.
  • Wipro Ltd.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cenlij

